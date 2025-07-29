Eve Jobs and new husband Harry Charles honeymoon on £90m Apple-inspired superyacht

After saying 'I do' at their private and star-studded ceremony in the Cotswolds, Apple Heiress Eve Jobs and her new husband, Team GB equestrian Harry Charles, have hopped on board a yacht for a lavish honeymoon cruising around Greece.

The newlyweds haven't boarded just any boat. Eve and Harry are cruising on 'Venus', the £90 million superyacht that was commissioned by her late father, Steve, and is now owned by her mother, Laurene Powell Jobs.

Thanks to the famous name behind her creation, not to mention her distinctive design, Venus has become extremely well-known in the world of yachts.

Here's what we know about the vessel and Eve and Harry's honeymoon…

Harry Charles and Eve Jobs, who wed last weekend in the Cotswolds, pictured in 2024

Eve Jobs and Harry's lavish vessel where they're spending their honeymoon

HELLO! understands that, following their three-day nuptials in the UK last weekend, Harry and Eve immediately jetted to Greece to kick off their luxury honeymoon in style and are now cruising around the Islands, soaking up the Mediterranean sun.

© Juliet Hubert Venus, the £90m superyacht owned by Laurene Powell Jobs, the mother of Eve Jobs

The staggeringly impressive vessel has set off from Milos, a laid-back and picturesque island in the Aegean Sea which overlooks the Cyclades, though the details of her itinerary and port stops are not known.

Venus is completely private and not available to charter, meaning the Jobs family can enjoy her in the comfort of knowing that the boat's details and interiors are kept under wraps.

© Instagram Eve Jobs threw a bachelorette party on the boat. The Apple heiress and her friends cruised around Italy's Amalfi Coast

Eve Jobs' £90m yacht left behind by late tech mogul father

The boat undoubtedly carries significant meaning for Eve since it was one of her late father's passion projects.

Construction on the boat began in 2009, according to Boat International, and it was designed and built with Steve's company, Apple, at the heart of the project.

© Julien Hubert Eve Jobs and her new husband Harry Charles will spend their honeymoon on the beautiful vessel

The minimalist style and use of extensive glass is no accident. It also reportedly has a passarelle (also known as a gangway) that was modelled to resemble an iPhone charging port.

Venus is 78 metres in length and 11 metres in width. Her vast size means she can comfortably accommodate 12 guests and 22 crew members. There are six cabins on board, and her top speed is 22 knots.

© Julien Hubert The late Steve Jobs requested the boat was built with Apple's design in mind

Steve passed away in 2011 following his journey with cancer, so he never got to see Venus completed.

The boat was left to his widow, Laurene, who has made use of the beautiful structure.

© Getty Images Venus, owned by Laurene Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs, in the harbor of Simpson Bay on November 14, 2024 in St. Maarten, St. Maarten

Venus has been recorded docking in fabulous locations across the globe, including the western coast of Australia, Turkey, Greece and more.

The boat was designed, with Steve's input, by Philippe Starck at Ubik and was built by Feadship. It cost over €100 million to construct.