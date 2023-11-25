Robin Roberts' second honeymoon looks even more magical than her first amid break from GMA

Robin Roberts has already enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in Curaçao with her new wife Amber Laign, but she has been making fans green with envy over her latest getaway.

The Good Morning America host took a long weekend, which coincided with Thanksgiving and her 63rd birthday, to head to a tropical location with Amber for their second honeymoon.

Sharing a video of monkeys jumping through the trees, Robin wrote: "It’s a jungle out there! The adventure continues with honeymoon #2 #fridayvibes." Her followers rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the idyllic spot, which many guessed was in Costa Rica.

"I think you are in Costa Rica. Have a fab honeymoon #2!" wrote one, while a second penned: "Enjoy the honeymoon, congrats," and a third added: "I’m so happy for you two!! Honeymoon #2 looks awesome! Have a great time!"

She then posted more updates on her Instagram Stories, including a breathtaking aerial view of luscious islands covered with green vegetation and surrounded by crystal clear ocean.

"And the adventure continues…" Robin captioned the picture, which was followed by clips of her dabbling her toes in the sea and cheering on Amber as she learnt to surf.

Dressed in a black swimsuit and rash vest, her wife managed to maintain her balance for long enough to stand on the surfboard, keeping her arms out as she rode a wave toward the shore.

Robin and Amber's love story began in 2005 when they were set up on a blind date, but they chose to keep their romance secret until 2013. The TV and radio anchor delighted fans by announcing her engagement to Amber on GMA earlier this year.

"OK, I'm saying yes to marriage!" she excitedly told her colleagues, adding: It’s something we had talked about, but we put it off. She became ill, but it was just – and it is saying yes to that and that next chapter."

In September, the pair tied the knot in an intimate outdoor ceremony at their home in Connecticut, witnessed by famous friends such as George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, David Muir, Ginger Zee, Lara Spencer and Deborah Roberts.

For their first honeymoon, they hopped on a plane to the island nation of Curaçao, located off the coast of Aruba and Venezuela. Opening up about her serene trip, Robin wrote: "Following our wonderful wedding celebration full of dancing galore… felt so good to wiggle our toes in the sand during our magical honeymoon in beautiful Curaçao!"

