Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece enjoys the BEST summer holidays! See which royal joined her in Japan Now this is the life…

We rarely get a glimpse at what royals get up to on their holidays, but that's not the case for the Greek royal family, who are always jet-setting off to far-flung places! Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece has been sharing plenty of snaps from her recent trip to Japan, where she was joined by another ultra-glamorous royal – Princess Talita von Furstenberg, daughter of Prince Alexander von Furstenberg (and granddaughter of fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg).

The royal cousins headed to Japan

The pair are first cousins, and clearly very close, posing up a storm in a number of photographs from their trip, where they were also joined by both their mothers - Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece and Alexandra von Furstenberg Miller - and siblings including Princes Achileas and Constantine of Greece and Tassilo von Furstenberg.

The group appeared to have plenty of fun travelling around the country – visiting capital Tokyo, trying local food and taking in views from the Buddhist temple of Shogunzuka Seiryuden in Kyoto. Their trip also included a beautiful cruise dinner, shopping and a Geisha experience – in another snap, the stylish group can be seen posing with their evening drinks.

Royals on tour!

The socialites' collective Instagram snaps have got approval from plenty from A-listers, too, since the likes of Miranda Kerr, Poppy Delevingne, Elle Macpherson and Naomi Campbell have all left admiring comments on the posts.

It's been a summer of travel for both ladies, since Olympia has shared plenty of beach-side and pool-side snaps in recent weeks, while Talita recently returned from a romantic holiday in Italy with her boyfriend Rocco Brignone. The couple travelled to Sardinia, Capri, and Positano and posted plenty more enviable photographs from the trip. Since the 20 year-old is currently on her summer break from Georgetown University, she's certainly making the most of it…

