Tim McGraw takes jab at his daughters for interrupting date night with Faith Hill

The "Hey Whiskey" singer and his wife are taking advantage of their empty nester status

Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill may have taken time to adjust when they became empty nesters almost four years ago, but now, they don't really want to go back!

The beloved country music couple live in a stunning home in Tennessee, where they raised daughters Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21.

Their girls have since flocked from their nest – Gracie and Audrey are based in New York and are aspiring singers, while Maggie lives in Washington D.C. and works on public policy – and happy as it is for any parent when their kid comes back home, it's not always so when it interrupts date night!

Speaking with People ahead of the release of his new album, Standing Room Only, Tim gave rare insight into his romantic date nights with Faith now that their girls are out of the house.

"We'll cook a big dinner at home and light candles all over and turn 80s music on," he said, painting quite the picture of their intimate nights at home.

However, much as they'd like, it's not always just the two of them! He then joked: "We try to have those often. In fact, when the girls get home now, it's like, 'Haven't you been here a little too long?'"

© Getty Tim and Faith share three daughters

Whether the girls are interrupting their dates or not though, Faith knows the way to Tim's heart, and he recently shared that there's nothing he loves more than her home cooking, particularly when she honors their country roots with some classic Southern food.

Speaking with ET Canada, when asked what his favorite "cheat meal" is, the country star declared: "Ah, Southern food," adding: "I mean, my wife's Southern cooking!"

© Getty The couple's daughters are all grown up and out of the house

Faith knows just what Tim likes, and though he said: "She'll cook anything," he shared there's nothing he loves more than indulging in her homemade "peas, cornbread, collared greens, pork chops, fries and gravy."

© Getty The pair are country's favorite couple

Nonetheless, there are exceptions, and he noted that he also loves coca-cola cake, a classic Southern recipe for chocolate cake made with coca-cola soda, buttermilk, and marshmallows, plus, though it's certainly not homemade, he revealed one of his other favorite treats is Cocoa Puffs cereal.

© Getty The two have been married for 27 years

"I love Cocoa Puffs," he confessed, before joking: "My wife can tell when I get up in the middle of the night because I leave a trail of Cocoa Puffs all over 'cause I overfill my bowl!!

Tim and Faith met at a concert in Nashville in 1994, and tied the knot in 1996. They'll celebrate their 27th anniversary this October.

