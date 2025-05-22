Tim McGraw gets vulnerable about confronting 'demons' beside three daughters with Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's union is one of the longest and most enduring in the entertainment industry. The couple have been married since 1996 and are the proud parents of three daughters.

For the country music royalty, however, the journey hasn't been easy, especially for Tim. The singer, 58, sat down with fellow musician Tracy Lawrence on his podcast TL's Road House to discuss their past, present and future as country music stars.

While recalling their early days together in the '90s, Tracy, 57, brought up when Tim first began dating Faith, also 57, and how their love effectively "saved" him.

© Getty Images Tim credited his wife Faith for "saving" him

"I've been lucky, I've been very fortunate," Tim said of his life and career. "First off, meeting my wife saved my life. I mean, I was a wild man. I was having fun!"

Tracy even remembered his own experiences of the couple's first days, which didn't go as well for him. "I tell everybody all the time, Faith didn't really let me come around after y'all got together, and I tell everybody you blamed that [expletive] on me."

The old friends had a good laugh over those times, with the "Live Like You Were Dying" singer tenderly adding: "She turned my life around and I couldn't have found a better woman. Not only beautiful and talented but just a good, good person."

© Getty Images The couple have been married since 1996 and live together in Nashville

"And then having our daughters," he continued, referring to their girls Gracie, 28, Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23, describing their arrival and becoming a girl dad as "life changing."

"They make you a better person, and they certainly calm the demons in you," he added, which Tracy could agree with, a dad himself to daughters Skylar and Mary.

"For me, it took away a lot of the selfishness," Tracy added. "You still have to maintain some of that with the things we do. But I started thinking about other people besides myself and that was a big change for me."

© Getty Images The country music singers share three daughters, [left to right] Maggie, Audrey and Gracie

Elsewhere in the conversation, another sticking point that Tim found came with experience around women and age — at 58, he didn't want to keep singing about "tailgates and bikinis," the common country music tropes.

"I try to do fun songs every now and again," the "It's Your Love" hitmaker noted. "It's harder the older you get to find a fun song and feel comfortable with it. You don't want to sing about tailgates and bikinis when you're 58 years old," although included an amendment: "Occasionally you do, if the song's right."

© Getty Images "I try to do fun songs every now and again. It's harder the older you get to find a fun song and feel comfortable with it."

He emphasized a desire to do more "life-affirming" music in the later era of his career, saying: "I think I have a base sound, a sort of base attitude about the kind of songs that I want to do."

"I'll throw a fun ditty song in every now and then, I'll throw a fun love song in every now and then, I'll throw a fun cheating song in every now and then. But I'm always looking for a life-affirmation song."