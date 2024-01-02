Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are couple goals in loved-up vacation video

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas have been exploring the incredible culture, food, and sights of India while holidaying abroad during their festive break. The Hollywood power couple, who wed in 2000, took their two grown-up children, 23-year-old Dylan and Carys, 20, on the trip of a lifetime and the famous family have been documenting the many experiences they've had.

But with the most recent celebration being New Year's Eve, Catherine, 54, and Michael, 79, made sure to ring in 2024 in style with an epic party where they were staying. The Academy Award-winning actors were dressed to the nines in a sweet video the Chicago actress shared with her fanbase as she wished them a "Happy New Year from India!".

© Getty Michael and Catherine are a Hollywood power couple

The clip saw Catherine address the camera directly while looking sensational in a black cut-out detail gown. The mother-of-two opted for glamorous party make-up while her long, dark locks were styled sleek and effortlessly. Catherine also opted for statement earrings that glittered in the video.

The star then panned the camera towards her husband who smiled at the video and joined in with the well-wishes to their followers for the New Year's celebrations. The Wall Street actor was looking extra dapper in a patterned suit jacket with a button-down shirt underneath.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael are couple goals in this video View post on Instagram

Michael and Catherine looked more loved-up than ever as they leaned into each other for the selfie video which was taken in front of a sprawling building – perhaps the hotel where they were staying – which was adorned with gorgeous lighting.

Their followers immediately flooded the comments section with New Year wishes. "Here's to a better, happier and healthier 2024, Catherine: I'm glad you're having a fabulous, joyful New Year's Eve... all the very best to you and your loved ones!" wrote a fan. Another echoed this by saying: "Happy New Year Caroline and Michael, love."

© Instagram The couple's two children, Carys and Dylan have travelled with them

Meanwhile, the Mask of Zorro star shared a series of brilliant photos of the whole family as they explored ancient ruins and temples just days before the turn of the new year – and it wouldn't have been a family holiday without some selfies! Catherine, Michael, Carys and Dylan all pulled funny faces at the camera as Catherine labelled it: "Selfie stick silliness."

When Catherine and Michael aren't globetrotting, they can be found at their gorgeous home in Irvington, New York, after moving into the sprawling $4.7 million mansion in 2019.

© Getty Catherine with Dylan and Carys

The home boasts an indoor swimming pool and fitness room, a wood-panelled library, a games room and eight bedrooms for the whole family, plus guests, to enjoy.

The home sits on a 12-acre estate and also features an outdoor summer house and outdoor kitchen, perfect for hosting parties and events in the warmer months. Catherine and Michael are also owners of a house in Mallorca, Spain, and they own property in Canada and Catherine's hometown, Swansea, Wales.