Michael Douglas shares unearthed wedding photo with Catherine Zeta-Jones as they celebrate huge milestone

Michael Douglas showed his love for wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in an anniversary post, in which he shared a rare wedding photo.

The vintage photo in question showed the couple dancing at their wedding. Catherine looked ever the beautiful bride in the iconic silk white bodice gown, as Michael held her hand and waist.

Meanwhile the Basic Instinct actor looked dashing in his suit with his hair slicked back, absolutely besotted with his bride.

The actor captioned the photo: “Happy 23 and Me, my darling @catherinezetajones! Can’t wait for 24! Happy Anniversary”.

His wife responded with a sweet comment: “Love you sweetheart, may our dance never end”.

The Welsh actress similarly posted a heartfelt tribute to her husband in honor of their anniversary with rare photos of their wedding day, including photos of them kissing, and walking up the aisle together.

She wrote: “Today we celebrate 23 years of marriage”, with a heart emoji. “Darling Michael, your Nobel Peace Prize awaits I love you… from your darling wife, a gold star Medal of Honor recipient.”

It seems that just 23 years later the happy couple are still just as in love as they were back then - even if the Chicago star does seem to think her husband deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

The couple met two years before marrying, reportedly introduced by Danny DeVito.

Not only do these unearthed wedding photos mark the couple’s 23rd wedding anniversary, but they make it clear that the married couple are still going strong after all these years together.

Regularly, Catherine and Michael show their love for each other with adoring Instagram posts, as the former gives regular updates on the ins and outs of their married life.

Most recently this has included them returning from a long golf trip together as the actors strike ends. Catherine said: “I know you’re all bored of my golf pictures but my husband and I played golf today”, showing that the two were wearing hats, while listening to Joni Mitchell’s 'Both Sides Now'.

In response to his wife asking how she played, Michael gushed: “Oh my goodness I’ve never seen anything like it”, making it clear that he remains besotted with her.

Another video included Michael showing their dog some love on the couch, which Catherine captioned: “me next”.

Despite a 25 year age gap, the couple not only share a birthday, but two children; Dylan and Carys, who are all grown up now.

The two became empty nesters as Dylan, 23, graduated from Brown University, and Carys, 20, is still completing her studies at the prestigious institution.