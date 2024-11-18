Catherine Zeta-Jones' $140k veil goes on forever in must-see Michal Douglas wedding photos

Catherine Zeta-Jones took a trip down memory lane to mark her 24th wedding anniversary with Michael Douglas, sharing unearthed photographs from the Hollywood sweethearts' nuptials.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Wednesday actress penned: "24 years ago, I said, I do. Happy Anniversary darling Michael. Our love is like a hole in one… You have to see it to believe it."

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' love story

Catherine, 55, looked breathtaking in the unearthed photographs s\hared to social media, which gave fans a closer look at her romantic Christian Lacroix gown. The V-neck dress, complete with a billowing train and accompanied by a dramatic long veil reportedly cost $140,000.

Michael, 80, looked equally dashing in a classic tuxedo and white embroidered waistcoat as he stole a kiss with his wife on the steps of the Plaza Hotel. Fans were quick to react to Catherine's gushing anniversary post to wish the happy couple well on their milestone anniversary.

"You are a very beautiful couple! Long life to your family," penned one fan, as another wrote: "What a beautiful dress. You're both beautiful then and still are."

A third fan commented: "Your wedding sparked my lifelong fascination with wedding gowns. Yours has certainly stood the test of time!"

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' love story © KMazur Michael and Catherine first met in 1998 Catherine and Michael met at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998 after being introduced by Danny DeVito. "By chance do you want to come back and have a nightcap?" he asked her at the time, recalling the moment he met his wife-to-be on The Jonathan Ross Show. The Antman actor then boldly told Catherine, "You know, I'm going to be the father of your children," to which she promptly shut him down. "You know I've heard a lot about you, and I've seen a lot about you, and I think it's time that I say goodnight," Michael recalled her response.

© Getty Catherine's sparkling engagement ring can't be missed They got engaged on New Year's Eve in 1999 at his Aspen home after he proposed with a diamond ring thought to be worth an eye-watering $1 million.

© Getty Catherine and Michael share two children together; Dylan and Carys The couple – who are now parents to son Dylan and daughter Carys – went on to tie the knot in November 2000 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.