Shania Twain captured in sequined bikini top by husband Frédéric Thiébaud sparks reaction

Shania Twain's time on the road has come to an end, for now, although the memories keep pouring in courtesy of her favorite tour photographer – her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud.

The Canadian country-pop icon, 59, and the Nestlé executive, 55, have been married since 2011. They were brought together after Shania's former husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, ended up having an affair with Marie-Anne Thiébaud, the singer's best friend.

Shania and Mutt split up, with Marie-Anne also getting divorced from her then-husband Frédéric, and as the two found comfort in each other, they fell in love and tied the knot soon after.

© Getty Images Shania recently wrapped up her shows for the year

Frédéric has since then followed his wife on her tours whenever he can, and especially acts as her stage photographer, catching some of her most spectacular mid-show moments, including her latest snap.

He took to his Instagram page with a photo presumably from one of the singer's last shows of the year at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at Hollywood, Florida, while in the middle of her set.

The close-up shot captured Shania from the waist-up, wearing a white mesh cardigan covered in rhinestone appliqués, covering a bikini top covered in silver sequins. The outfit was paired with denim short-shorts and glittery cowboy boots.

Fans reacted to the gorgeous photo with comments like: "Wow...this summer tour was nothing short of magical. Thank you for all the moments you captured!!" and: "You have been killing it with these pictures. Incredible eye," as well as: "Mother is mothering hardddddddd."

© Getty Images Frédéric has become a favorite among fans for his incredible snaps of his wife mid-show

Ahead of heading over to Florida for her final set of shows for the year, Shania shared a snap of herself wearing a fan-made tee while holding her adorable pup Sapphire at her ranch, likely in Las Vegas.

"Florida, it's the final four shows of tour and the final shows for this year," she penned in her caption. "It's going to be hard to transition back to 'normal life', getting to spend every night with my beautiful fans is the best part of the job!"

© Getty Images The singer will be spending her time off the road for the rest of the year

"Speaking of, how AWESOME is this t-shirt from the @justbetwainfans gang?!" she gushed. "I love it so much I wore it to dinner last night! You're up first Jacksonville – Let's make it count and of course... LET'S GO GIRLS!"

Prior to heading on the road for a summer of touring back in June, the "You're Still the One" singer shared a glimpse of some outtakes of life outside the arenas, including intimate singalongs at restaurants, exploring new cities with Sapphire, and making some new music.

© Instagram "It's going to be hard to transition back to 'normal life', getting to spend every night with my beautiful fans is the best part of the job!"

"I thought I would share a little bit of what my life has looked like lately," she wrote alongside some of those photos. "A phone call that could have been an email, jam sessions with friends, meeting a wonderful singer at a restaurant for an impromptu still the one duet, and travelling and adventures with Sapphie. We head into rehearsals for the Summer tour next week, I can't wait to get back on the road!"