Royal marries in low-key ceremony – see romantic first picture

Congratulations are in order for Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck and Ugen Choden Namgyel as the pair married on 25 August. The wedding was held at the Dechencholing Palace, which is located in Bhutan's capital city of Thimphu. Only one photo of the wedding has been released, which shows the happy couple wearing traditional garments and posing outside of the palace. In the sweet photo, Ugen was seen leaning towards her new husband in her Kira, a traditional outfit usually gifted to the bride; she also wore a floral necklace, while Jigyel was seen in his multicoloured Gho next to his bride.

It's unclear how long the couple have been dating for; but Ugen is the daughter of Mr. Singye Namgyel and Mrs. Tshering Lhamo, while Jigyel is the son of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck and Her Majesty the Queen Mother Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck. Jigyel was the heir presumptive to the Bhutanese throne, however, he was succeeded by his nephew, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck in 2016.

© Bhutan's Royal Household Prince Jigyel and Ugen Choden Namgyel had a traditional wedding ceremony on Monday

At the wedding, the royal couple received the sacred blessings of His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, and His Holiness the Je Khenpo. Although the wedding was held behind closed doors, usually at Bhutanese royal weddings, the ceremony begins with chants and sacred prayers. A touching part of the service would be the exchange of white scarves, which symbolise purity and blessings.

Although some Bhutanese royal weddings take place on days significant to the people, Jigyel and Ugen's does not appear to have coincided with any special day. Back in 1998 when King Jigme married his four wives, the ceremony coincided with Lhabab Duchen, a holiday in the Buddhist religion which signifies the return of Buddha to the human realm.

Who is Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck?

Born on 16 July 1984, Prince Jigyel is the son of former Bhutanese monarch, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, and the Queen Mother, Dorji Wangmo. Born four years after his older brother, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, he became the heir presumptive when his brother ascended to the throne in 2006 following their father's abdication. He was unseated when Jigme welcomed his first son in 2016.

© House by PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock Prince Jigyel is currently fourth in line to the Bhutanese throne

Jigyel is the younger brother to Princess Sonam Dechen Wangchuck, who due to male-favoured primogeniture rules is 12th in line to the throne. The 41-year-old royal also has four half-brothers and four half-sisters. In 2003, he moved to the United Kingdom to study Modern History and Political Science at the University of Oxford. He moved back to Bhutan following the conclusion of his studies in 2007.

As part of his royal roles, Jigyel served as President of the Bhutan Olympic Commission and previously travelled to Copenhagen, Denmark, in his capacity. He has previously chaired the Olympic Council of Asia and alongside his older sister, he is a board member for the Tarayana Foundation, which aims to reduce poverty in Bhutan.