Royal family confirm name of new princess and share first photos

The King and Queen of Bhutan have revealed that their baby daughter, who was born in September, has been named Sonam Yangden Wangchuck following a traditional naming ceremony.

It is tradition for the Bhutan royals to wait to share the name of a child until after the naming ceremony is held. Alongside revealing the sweet name, the royals also shared the first photos of their bundle of joy, as the young princess was seen swaddled up in a pink and yellow blanket with a white hat to cover her head.

Sunam was born on 9 September View post on Instagram

Other images shared showed the young royal being cradled by her family members and carried by her father as they headed for the naming ceremony.In a caption, Queen Jetsun Pema explained: "Sonam is a Bhutanese name denoting merit, longevity and good fortune. The name Yangden, meaning precious jewel, signifies prosperity and wellbeing.

"The naming ceremony was held at Tashichhodzong on the anniversary of His Majesty’s accession to the Golden Throne in 2006. The ceremony was presided over by His Holiness the Je Khenpo. His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, Their Majesties the Queen Mothers and Members of the Royal Family were present for the ceremony.

A traditional naming ceremony was held for the young royal View post on Instagram

"Representatives of the Dratshang offered Ku Sung Thugten Mendrel. The Dzongdas, Thrizins, and Lam Netens of twenty dzongkhags, representing the people of Bhutan, made buelwa offerings. Her Royal Highness, the third child of Their Majesties The King and Gyaltsuen, was born on September 9 this year."

An announcement at the time said: "We are honoured to share the wonderful news that a healthy baby girl has been born to Their Majesties, The Druk Gyalpo and Gyaltsuen today, coinciding with the 25th day of the 7th month of the Female Water Rabbit Year, in Lingkana Palace, Thimphu. Both Her Majesty and the Royal baby are doing well."

WATCH: See the moments British royal babies made their debut

It continued: "The new-born Princess is the third child and the first daughter of Their Majesties. Their Majesties extend their heartfelt gratitude to the medical team of dedicated doctors and nurses, the Zhung Dratshang for all the prayers conducted and to everyone for their well wishes."

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Jetsun are already parents to son Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, seven, and Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck, three, and the pair's older son marked an important milestone earlier in the year.

© Samir Hussein The royals share three children

Back in February, the young royal, known as the Dragon Prince, attended the launch of NDI, Bhutan's new National Digital Identity System just two weeks after his seventh birthday.

RELATED: Bhutan's king and queen recreate engagement photos for special reason

THROWBACK: King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan share adorable family photos with royal baby

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast: saying goodbye to The Crown