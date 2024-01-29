Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share passionate kiss after Chiefs win place in Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a passionate kiss on the field as the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated a major win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, sealing their place in the Super Bowl.

© Getty Taylor Swift supported Travis from a suite in the AFC Championship Game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs

After the game, Taylor, 34, made her way down to the field at M&T Bank Stadium to congratulate her boyfriend as he waited for the trophy presentation. The popstar looked visibly moved as she greeted Travis, 34, who was surrounded by his teammates and his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

Taking to the stage, Travis shared his excitement by quoting lyrics from the Beastie Boys. "You've got to fight/ for your right/ to party," he shouted.

© Getty The pair embraced following the big win

Taylor was spotted cheering on her boyfriend throughout the game and at one point was jumping up and down and celebrating with others in the suite, including Travis' parents and her friend Keleigh Teller, after Travis caught a 19-yard dart from Patrick Mahomes in the first quarter.

Taylor, who has attended many of Travis' games, was seen wearing a bright red knitted jumper that matched her signature red lipstick.

© Getty The couple kissed in front of the cameras

It's not yet known whether the singer will be supporting from the sidelines at the upcoming Super Bowl on February 11 as she's set to perform in Tokyo from February 7 to 10 as part of her Eras Tour.

It will be the second year in a row the Kansas City Chiefs will play after winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy last year.

© Getty Taylor looked visibly moved by her boyfriend's achievement

Travis' big win comes just days after he addressed recent claims that Taylor is a distraction. "As long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise. That's all that matters," he told the press during a conference on Friday ahead of the AFC Championship game.

© Getty The couple looked delighted as they celebrated the big win

"You hear the media throughout the year if we're not having success, you know, maybe throw it out there that I wasn't focused or that the team isn't focused on certain things, and if you're in this building, you know exactly what's going on," he added.

"So, you gotta compartmentalize what you're hearing and make sure that you're staying on task, and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception."

© Getty The singer whispered something to Travis as they celebrated with his family and teammates

The couple began dating last summer after Taylor's July 2023 Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City.

© Getty Taylor made her way to the field after the game

Opening up about their first meeting in a rare interview with Time magazine, who named her Person of the Year 2023, she revealed that it all started when Travis "very adorably" mentioned her on his podcast, New Heights.

© Getty Travis and Taylor have been dating since last summer

"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," she explained. "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

© Getty Taylor celebrated with Travis' father Ed

After the pair began dating, a massive spotlight was turned on their relationship and Travis' games saw a massive increase in viewership. But Taylor explained that when she goes to the games, she is "just there to support Travis."

"I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and [expletive] off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."