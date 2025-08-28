Dubai's Princess Sheikha Mahra engaged again one year after shock divorce

Princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is engaged to rapper French Montana, one year after announcing her shock divorce to the world.

The musician's publicist confirmed to TMZ that the couple got engaged in June, although a wedding date has not yet been set.

Both families are said to be "excited" by the news.

© Instagram French Montana and Princess Sheikha Mahra are engaged

The Dubai royal and the Unforgettable hitmaker, who previously dated Khloé Kardashian for six months in 2014, were first linked in late 2024, just a few months after Princess Sheikha Mahra publicly announced her divorce on social media.

The couple made a high-profile appearance during Paris Fashion Week in June, around the time of their engagement, when French made his runway debut as a model in the 3.Paradis' Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2026 show.

They had previously been spotted travelling together in Dubai and Morocco.

© Getty Images French walks the runway during Paris Fashion Week in June, around the time of his engagement

Princess Sheikha's divorce

Princess Sheikha Mahra – the 31-year-old daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai – was married to Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum for just over a year.

They share a one-year-old daughter together, Mahra, who was born in May 2024.

© Instagram Sheikha Mahra welcomed her daughter in May 2024

In July 2024, just two months after their first wedding anniversary, Princess Sheikha Mahra shared a now-deleted post on Instagram that revealed: "Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife."

The mother-of-one's decision to repeat the phrase three times may have been symbolic of the Islamic tradition in which both the bride and groom must say "qabool hai" (or "I accept") three times each to agree to the terms of the marriage. This ensures there is no room for error when it comes to their commitment.

After the shock announcement, the princess removed all social media posts of her ex-husband, keeping her photos solely to updates about her philanthropic projects and her baby daughter.

Princess Sheikha's first wedding

The couple married in a traditional Islamic ceremony on 28 May 2023, before hosting a lavish wedding reception in Dubai the following month.

Sheika wore a stunning off-the-shoulder bridal gown by Dubai-based designer Ezra Couture featuring an embellished bodice, sheer caped sleeves, and a statement train with a delicate geometric design.