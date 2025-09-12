The Duchess of Kent's rule-breaking moment at Prince Harry's wedding unearthed

The Duchess of Kent, who was married to the late Queen's cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, passed away in early September at the age of 92. Having turned away from her royal duties, with the late Queen Elizabeth II's blessing, she enjoyed a fulfilling second act as a music teacher, spending 13 years working in a primary school in Hull. However, though she kept it low-key on the royal front, that doesn't mean she missed out on the biggest family events. The Duchess, born Katharine Worsley, very rarely attended events in her later life, but she had a rather major rule-breaking moment at Prince Harry's wedding back in May 2018. Scroll down to find out more…

© WPA Pool Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was a star-studded occasion

Even for a royal wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's celebration was a particularly star-studded affair, with the likes of Amal Clooney appearing in a beautiful canary yellow Stella McCartney piece and David Beckham showing up in a sharp three-piece suit from Dior Homme. However, it was the Duchess of Kent's outfit that caught our attention on the day.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Kent made a rare appearance at Prince Harry's wedding

Flying under the radar, she wore a beautiful Erdem dress with a navy and white floral pattern, a pearl necklace, a white cross body bag, as well as a gorgeous lilac fascinator. The 'rule-breaking' aspect of her outfit came with the modern flat white lace-up sneakers, which she no doubt opted for due to comfort.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Duchess of Kent has passed away aged 92

The Duchess of Kent's wedding

When Katharine first met the Duke of Kent, she was only 24 years old. They crossed paths when he was living at Catterick Camp, an English military base. When their wedding took place in 1961, at York Minster, it marked the first royal marriage in more than 600 years to take place in the building, which dates back as far as the seventh century.

For her special day, the Duchess of Kent wore a dress designed by John Cavanagh, accessorising with the Kent Diamond and Pearl Fringe Tiara. The two later welcomed three children: George Windsor, Earl of St. Andrews; Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor, who were born in 1962, 1964 and 1970, respectively. They also had ten grandchildren, including Lady Amelia Windsor and Lady Marina Windsor.