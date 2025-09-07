10 royal couples who divorced - including Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's difficult decision

Henry and Catherine's divorce was the catalyst for the creation of the Church of England

We couldn’t start this list without the original English royal divorcee, who loved Anne Boleyn so much that he left the Catholic Church for her. Christmas-loving Henry VIII may be infamous for his six wives, but the British royal family has him to thank for their ability to divorce.

The king was married to Spanish native Catherine of Aragon for an incredible 24 years and welcomed a daughter, Mary, with her. However, Anne charmed Henry so much when they first met in 1522 that he asked for an annulment from his first wife, which the Pope refused to grant him.

He then split from the Catholic Church in 1534, creating the Church of England, and dissolved monasteries across the country in order to weaken Catholic influence.

While their marriage did not work out (we all know how the rhyme goes), Henry went on to marry four more times – and divorce once more.