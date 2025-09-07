10 royal couples who divorced - including Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's difficult decision

When we think of royal romances, we imagine fairytale love stories with happily-ever-afters. Behind the tiaras and grandeur, royal couples often feel the weight of their duties and struggle with the intense scrutiny under which they are placed, so even the most glamorous and high-profile royal marriages aren't immune to heartbreak. Over the years, royal families across the globe have faced their share of headline-making divorces, proving that love in the public eye comes with unique challenges. From Henry Tudor's history-defining divorce from his first wife to Charles and Diana's iconic split that forever shaped the British monarchy, these stories reveal the human side of royalty.
Henry and Catherine's divorce was the catalyst for the creation of the Church of England
Henry VIII and Catherine of Aragon
We couldn’t start this list without the original English royal divorcee, who loved Anne Boleyn so much that he left the Catholic Church for her. Christmas-loving Henry VIII may be infamous for his six wives, but the British royal family has him to thank for their ability to divorce.
The king was married to Spanish native Catherine of Aragon for an incredible 24 years and welcomed a daughter, Mary, with her. However, Anne charmed Henry so much when they first met in 1522 that he asked for an annulment from his first wife, which the Pope refused to grant him.
He then split from the Catholic Church in 1534, creating the Church of England, and dissolved monasteries across the country in order to weaken Catholic influence.
While their marriage did not work out (we all know how the rhyme goes), Henry went on to marry four more times – and divorce once more.
Charles and Diana separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in 1996
King Charles III and Princess Diana
Next we come to the divorce that rocked the world – that of Charles and Diana in 1996. The couple were married in 1981 when the young Lady Spencer was only 20 years old and the future king was 32, in what was dubbed the "wedding of the century."
After the Queen recommended they divorce, the 34-year-old Diana released a statement announcing their split. "The Princess of Wales has agreed to Prince Charles' request for a divorce," it read. "The princess will continue to be involved in all decisions relating to the children and will remain at Kensington Palace with offices in St. James's Place. The Princess of Wales will retain the title and be known as Diana, Princess of Wales." The divorce was finalised in 1996.
Diana's tragic death just a year later will forever live on in the nation's hearts. Ultimately, her fraught marriage to Charles defined an era for the British royal family.
The couple married in 1973, five years after their first meeting
Princess Anne and Mark Phillips
Princess Anne and Mark Phillips were the aisle walkers for the first globally televised royal wedding in 1973. The pair had first met back in 1968 in Mexico at a horse-riding event. Despite welcoming son Peter in 1977 and daughter Zara in 1981, they were rarely seen together and even spent their 15th wedding anniversary apart, pointing towards marital strife.
Finally, after 16 years together, Anne and Mark announced their separation in 1989 via an official statement. "Her Royal Highness, the Princess Royal, and Capt. Mark Phillips have decided to separate on terms agreed between them. There are no plans for divorce proceedings," it read.
Anne eventually filed for divorce three years later, just before she married her second husband, Timothy Laurence. When Anne tied the knot with Timothy in a quiet ceremony in Scotland, she became the first divorced royal to remarry since Queen Victoria's granddaughter, Princess Victoria Melita of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha.
The former spouses appear to be on good terms now and frequently reunite for their children, in particular for Zara's horse-riding events.
Prince Joachim first met the Hong Kong businesswoman in 1994
Prince Joachim and Princess Alexandra of Denmark
Over in Denmark, there had not been a royal divorce for over 165 years until Prince Joachim, King Frederick's brother, split from his wife, Princess Alexandra.
The couple first crossed paths in 1994 at a private dinner in Alexandra's home country, Hong Kong. She was working in the corporate world at the time, while Joachim worked for a Danish shipping company.
They got engaged just over a year later and married in November 1995. Two baby boys, Nikolai and Felix, soon followed. Sadly, the pair announced their divorce in 2004, nine years into their marriage and just four months after the King Frederik X tied the knot with the Australian-born Mary Donaldson.
"After many difficult considerations, we have jointly decided to separate with the intention of seeking a divorce," a statement from the palace read. "We are in agreement over the terms of the separation, and we intend to share in the upbringing of our children." Joachim went on to marry French-born Marie Cavallier and welcomed two more children with her.
Despite the pair's 1996 divorce, they remain close friends and co-parents
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Prince Andrew and 'Fergie' have weathered their fair share of scandals, and despite only being married for six years, remain great friends to this day.
The Duke and Duchess's gruelling schedules eventually took a heavy toll and in 1992 they separated, officially divorcing in 1996 so Sarah could work. "I didn't want a divorce but had to because of circumstance," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I wanted to work; it's not right for a princess of the royal house to be commercial, so Andrew and I decided to make the divorce official so I could go off and get a job."
Sarah still lives in the family home at Windsor and gushes about her ex-husband any chance she can. "We enjoy each other's company; we allow each other to blossom. I know it sounds like a fairytale but that's the way we are," she told the Daily Mail in 2018. "Although we are not a couple, we really believe in each other," she continued. "The Yorks are a united family. We've shown it."
The duo shared a son, David, and a daughter, Sarah
While they initially seemed as loved-up as any newlyweds would be, infidelity on both sides defined their marriage. Eventually, in 1976, the pair announced their separation via a statement from the palace. "Her Royal Highness, the Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, and the Earl of Snowdon have mutually agreed to live apart," it read.
"The Princess will carry out her public duties and functions unaccompanied by Lord Snowdon. There are no plans for divorce proceedings." Two years later, they officially split, in what was the first divorce in the British royal family since Henry VIII divorced Anne of Cleves in the Tudor period.
"The marriage has broken down and the couple have lived apart for two years," said a spokesperson for Margaret. "These are obviously the grounds for divorce. Naturally, Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon will continue to see each other on the same friendly basis as they have with each other over the last two years."
The former couple met in 2003 through mutual friends
Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece
Over in Greece, Prince Nikolaos met his wife in 2003 through mutual friends when she was working as an event planner. After marrying in 2010, they appeared to live in marital bliss until the shock announcement in April 2024 of their intention to divorce.
"Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana, after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage," the statement read. "Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years. The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship." The former couple do not share any children.
Peter and Autumn appear to be on good terms despite moving on with other partners
Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly
Princess Anne's eldest, Peter, met Canadian-born Autumn Kelly in 2003 at the Canadian Grand Prix. After marrying in 2008, and welcoming daughters Savannah in 2010 and Isla in 2012, the Phillips family seemed picture-perfect.
However, the couple shocked the nation when they announced their intent to divorce in February 2020, emphasising that their two young daughters remained their top priority. "After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate," a statement from Buckingham Palace read at the time.
"They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and, although sad, is an amicable one." It continued: "The couple's first priority will remain the continued well-being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters, Savannah and Isla."
Despite their split, the pair appear to be on good terms and have both moved on with other partners in the years since.
The couple announced their divorce just days after Peter and Autumn
David and Serena Armstrong-Jones
In another blow for the British royals, David Armstrong-Jones, son of Princess Margaret and Tony Armstrong-Jones, announced his divorce from his wife Serena just days after Peter and Autumn. The couple first met through Serena’s father when he commissioned David to make custom furniture for him. They married in 1993 and welcomed son Charles in 1999, and daughter Lady Margarita in 2002.
Their marriage lasted 25 years until February 2020 when they announced their divorce via a royal statement. "The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced," the statement read. "They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family."
The duo were married for eight years before filing for divorce
"Hello friends and well-wishers," read the Instagram announcement post. "Through this post, I officially inform you that LTM Prince Leka and Elia Zharaia have agreed to end their marriage. Since marriage has lost its function, they have decided to resolve it with mutual consent by starting the necessary legal procedures." It continued: "Regardless of the commitment to the institution of the family, LTM Leka believes that the values of mutual respect and understanding will form the basis of the relationship in its continuity, which will have as its motive the growth and education of LSM Princess Geraldine!!!
"The spiritual and physical well-being of the girl, LSM Princess Geraldine, will remain at the center of their attention, dedicated to ensuring a happy and safe life for Geraldine." Elia took to social media to express her thanks for the support she received in the wake of the announcement.
"Despite these difficult months I've gone through, your kindness has given me strength. I wish you health and happiness in your families," she wrote to her well-wishers.
