Wealthiest celebrity wedding guest lists — why an expert predicts Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco could top them all

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are counting down the days to their magical nuptials. While reports suggest it could be as soon as this weekend, spanning a two-day extravaganza in Montecito, California, the pair have not shared any details on when their ceremony will take place. But it will likely be soon, given the singer hosted her beachy bachelorette party just last month, and it's been nearly nine months now since they shared news of their engagement with the world.

Selena, 33, and Benny, 37, continue to dote on each other on social media in the lead-up to the big day. The pair have been dating since June of 2023, and broke the news of their engagement this past December. Since then, they've already sparked discussions of how lavish or low-key their big day might end up being, and it's likely they'll have quite the star-studded reception too.

While details on their wedding are sparse so far, an expert for McLuck.com shared their predictions on the illustrious guest list and their potential combined net worths that could make this wedding one of the wealthiest Hollywood has ever seen. "Being lucky enough to score an invite to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding would be like hitting the jackpot, surrounded by some of the wealthiest and most iconic stars in the world," they say.

"At McLuck.com, we know that same sense of excitement and fortune is what everyone is chasing, whether it’s winning big or simply getting a once-in-a-lifetime experience. This wedding proves that sometimes, luck really does put you in the room where it all happens." Here are some of the other weddings in contention for that top spot (all net worths per reports from Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes)…

© Getty Images Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco? It's not to be underestimated that Selena herself is a billionaire, thanks in large part to Rare Beauty. Obviously, the likely biggest star in attendance would be Taylor Swift, a billionaire as well. Throw in Travis Kelce, worth another $90 million, and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin ($140 million) and Martin Short ($30 million), plus others like Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham and other members of Taylor's "squad," you have a list amassing nearly $3 billion.



© Getty Images Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot in truly lavish fashion in Venice this June, boasting a guest list that'll make your eyes water. Between their own combined billions (nearly $250 billion for Jeff alone), they also had the entire Kardashian family (nearly $2.5 billion) and Oprah Winfrey ($3 billion) in attendance, enough to skyrocket any occasion.



© Getty Images Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani 2024's "wedding of the year" came from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple's wedding festivities lasted nearly a week, with the budget estimated to be between $600 million and $1 billion. The entire Ambani family alone is worth almost $120 billion. The Kardashians were once again in attendance, as were Bollywood's biggest and brightest, including some of the industry's most influential figures like Shah Rukh Khan ($600 million) and Salman Khan ($260 million), and international icons like Adele ($400 million) and David Beckham ($450 million).



© Getty Images Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal Another Ambani wedding on the list, this time from 2018 involving Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha. The groom is the son of Indian industrialist Ajay Piramal, worth $3 billion himself. While the inclusion of the Ambani family alone takes this high up, it also boasts a private wedding performance from Beyoncé (worth $700 million), appearances from the likes of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ($120 million) and newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (combined at nearly $100 million).

