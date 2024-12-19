Nicole Kidman's boy crazy confession Keith Urban might not like: 'Still doing that!'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have figured out the perfect way to balance out the former's experimental role-taking, many of which are romantic, some of which are risqué.

The actress, 57, is currently getting some major Oscar buzz thanks to her latest project, the film Babygirl, in which her company CEO embarks on a steamy extramarital affair with a young intern, played by Harris Dickinson.

The film explores several dynamics of power and sexuality between its central characters, as well as her onscreen husband (played by Antonio Banderas), and the full circle of it all called back to a confession she made as a young star making her mark in the industry.

The star sat down for a conversation with veteran journalist Chris Connelly on Good Morning America to discuss her new film and her initial idea to leave Hollywood behind after welcoming her first child with Keith, 57, daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, back in 2008.

However, it was her late mother who recommended she stick around in the industry and continue to explore and expand her career, and Chris reminded her of a conversation they had near the start of her career over three decades ago.

"I remember asking you, almost 33 years ago," he remembered, which left the Oscar-winning actress wide-eyed as she muttered: "Stop!" and he'd asked her what she liked about being in the entertainment business.

He then recounted that her response was: "You get to meet boys and you get to kiss boys on stage," and after rolling her eyes for a bit at her younger self's take, she cheekily blurted out: "Still doing that!" before breaking into a fit of giggles.

Nicole also looked back on the words her mother Janelle Ann Kidman shared with her after she'd welcomed Sunday, and what they still mean to her today.

"I was on my farm in Nashville," she remembered. "My mother said, 'No, no, no. Keep your finger in the pie a little bit, don't give it up completely.'"

"I was sort of like, 'I'm done. I've got my baby, this is it.' And she's like, 'I've raised you since you were little, I think you'll need a creative outlet. And you might not want to just throw it all away.'"

When asked if she still listened to her late mom's voice in her head, Nicole wistfully responded: "I keep reaching for it… but I would much prefer that it was right here," motioning beside herself.

Since giving birth to Sunday and deciding to stick around in Hollywood, the star has achieved several other milestones, including welcoming a second daughter, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, in December 2010.

She has since been nominated for three more Academy Awards (and is being highly touted for another nod for the 2025 ceremony), a whopping 13 more Golden Globes (with three wins), three Primetime Emmys (with two wins), and was presented with an AFI Life Achievement Award earlier this year. Her appearance in AMC's commercials, starting in 2021, also gave her career another massive boost.