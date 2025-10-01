Kelly Brook sparks debate with 'suffocating' rule in marriage

Kelly Brook and her husband, Jeremy Parisi, whom she married in 2022, captured the hearts of the nation when they appeared together on the BBC's hit reality series Celebrity Race Across the World back in 2024. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the time, they gave fans an insight into their marriage, their "special honeymoon" and how the appearance on the show would alter their public image as a couple. Now, on Loose Women, the model has given fans another glimpse into her marriage – and sparked some debate in doing so. Find out about Kelly's surprising marriage rule in the clip from Loose Women above…

On the show, Kelly explained: "I'm very co-dependent, and I think Jeremy and I just wanna be together all the time – I definitely want to be with him all the time, I'm not sure he would say the same thing! We like to go off and work separately, but in the evenings, we do really pride ourselves on having dinner together. That's really sacred to us and my marriage is really sacred. My diary, I've got a very old-fashioned writing diary, is open in my office, and he will check it for me and see what I'm doing, and we will schedule things to make sure we are together most of the time."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kelly Brook spoke about her marriage on Loose Women

When co-panelist Jane Moore asked what happens when Kelly has to go away for work, the 45-year-old responded: "He would either come with me or I just wouldn't go. I would check in with him if I have a job – even coming on Loose today, I was like, 'Am I available?' My marriage is number one. It is the priority for me, and I'm very strict about it."

Kelly and Jeremy's dynamic divided fans

In response, Mariella Frostrup joked: "I'm feeling quite suffocated just listening to you!" In the comments, people were quite divided – some understood and empathised with the sentiment Kelly expressed, but others were a little more critical of the marriage dynamic.

One viewer commented on the Instagram post of the clip: "Fabulous Kelly. I love your honesty and your passion. You are a gorgeous lady inside and out," while another added: "A ray of sunshine, loving her life, prioritising her marriage, spending precious time together, nothing wrong with that, I think that's lovely."

A third shared Kelly's emotions, though emphasised the importance of individuality within a marriage, writing: "Nothing wrong in that, me and my husband do it too, it's about thinking about each other, but obviously we do have our own space, but it's like butterflies doing things together again!"

© Instagram Kelly made the first move on Jeremy back in 2014

Others were much more critical of Kelly and Jeremy's dynamic. One follower commented: "I'm with Mariella on this, Kelly is very sweet but neediness is my Kryptonite," while another echoed Mariella's words, writing: "This is suffocating, what happens if they split one day and have no life outside of each other?"

Kelly and Jeremy's love story

Kelly and Jeremy married back in 2022, after seven years of dating. Kelly first approached the Italian model in his DMs a year before, and she was the one to propose to him in 2020. Though he turned down her proposal the first time around, they later got engaged and were married by 2022, holding a lavish ceremony in Jeremy's hometown of Arpino in Southern Italy.