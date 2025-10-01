Christina Haack reveals the first 'red flag' she ignored about her ex-husband

Christina Haack got transparent about the "red flag" she should have noticed about her third husband Josh Hall, prior to getting married. The HGTV host shared that something unexpected happened when Josh proposed the first time, which she acknowledged she should have noted more intently looking back. Christina recalled: "The first time he proposed I said 'no,' and he threw the ring in the pool. That was probably red flag number one. I don't think anyone's ever heard that story before. Sorry. It's true," per People.

She continued: "I don't remember exactly what I said, but he had the patio decorated and he threw it in the pool." The TV star explained that during that time, their relationship was experiencing highs and lows which made her reject his first proposal. Christina shared: "We weren't getting along super great even then, off and on. When things were good, they were good, but it just felt like I wasn't quite ready and so I just said, 'This is not the right time.'"

© Instagram Christina shared what she learned after her third divorce

The interior designer emphasized that she should have listened to her intuition about their struggling bond. She stated: "The quick courting and all those things, that's sort of what I was used to and it didn't even feel right then." Christina expressed that she grew tremendously thanks to the situation, despite how difficult it was. It taught her about what she values.

© Discovery Channel She admitted that she should have paid attention to the "red flag"

She revealed: "I learned to protect myself, my children, my finances, and I also truly, I don't think until this divorce, I learned how much I appreciate peace, freedom, quiet, chill." Six months after she rejected his first proposal, Christina said "yes" to his proposal in Mexico, despite their relationship woes. Just a month later, they got married in October 2021.

© WireImage The couple was married for less than three years

They kept their wedding a secret for the next half year, until April 2022. Josh ended up filing for divorce in July 2024, after being married for less than three years. Since her divorce she's been in a relationship with Chris Lorocca, whom she has been linked with since the fall of 2024. However, Christina emphasized that she's not rushing anything when it comes to their couple timeline. She explained: "We're not even discussing getting married. We're not discussing getting engaged. We're taking things slow. I promise." Christina has a new and improved mindset when it comes to relationships.

© Instagram Christina is pictured with her new partner

The Flip Off star expressed: "I don't look at it as starting over, and especially for the fourth time. That just makes me want to cringe. It does feel like a fresh start in that for once I'm actually in control of my destiny, and that feels really good," per People. She added: "I'm not going to say I have it all together. I'm still learning. I'm still a work in progress. And I’m grateful for my mistakes."