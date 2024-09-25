Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Christina Hall's ex-husband shares update on her well-being amid third divorce
christina hall selfie© Instagram

The HGTV star split from Josh Hall in July 2024

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Christina Hall is in the middle of her third divorce after splitting from her husband, Josh Hall in July 2024.

The 41-year-old is no stranger to divorce proceedings, but it doesn't mean she is immune to the challenges of a breakup – thankfully, she has the support of her family during this difficult time.

According to her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa – with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, nine – Christina is keeping herself busy.

Sharing an update on her mental state, Tarek told E! News: "Christina is doing great. She has the support of her family; she has the kids and she's working her tail off."

Last month, the Flip or Flop alum admitted she was finally feeling like her old self amid her public spats with Josh.

"I will never give my peace away again," Christina – who also shares son Hudson, five, with ex-husband Ant Anstead – wrote on Instagram. "I finally have my appetite back. I'm exercising again. My kids are happy & our house feels like home."

Josh Hall and Christina Hall attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)© Getty Images
Christina and Josh were married for two years

In August, Christina appeared to take aim at her estranged husband and seemingly accused Josh of being a gold digger. 

She wrote on Instagram: "I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/ what they did NOT work for should be ashamed."

Photo shared by Christina Hall on June 10th 2024 on Instagram of a celebratory date night with her husband Josh Hall.© Instagram
The couple both filed for divorce in July 2024

Christina added: "An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but 'still I rise'. 

"For those that aren't aware... divorces do not happen overnight... & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal…"

christina hall with husband josh hall© Instagram
Christina accused Josh of being a gold digger

Josh has remained relatively quiet about their split but did issue a statement last month.

He wrote: "I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever.

Josh Hall shares a photo from his vacation to Big Sur, California for his 44th birthday, posted on Instagram© Instagram
Josh did not ask for a divorce

"We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are."

The estranged couple filed separate documents to dissolve their marriage in Orange County, CA. While Josh cited Tuesday, July 8 as the date of their separation, Christina stated the date as July 7, according to court documents. 

The couple got some proper R&R to close off the weekend© Instagram
Both listed 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their split.

Christina has asked the court to restore her last name to Haack and requested that neither party receive spousal support. She has also asked for Josh to pay her legal fees. 

Christina Hall poses next to a dining table in a home© Instagram
Christina asked the court to restore her last name to Haack

Josh, meanwhile, has asked for alimony from Christina and wants the court to eliminate her ability for spousal support from him. He is also seeking her to pay his attorney fees.

The documents also claim that Josh has asked the court to "divvy up what was theirs respectively before they got hitched". 

