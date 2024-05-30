Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz's whirlwind romance: from their secret engagement to bond with Zoë Kravitz

Nicole Kidman may be one half of Hollywood's most notable power couples, thanks to her love-dovey appearances with husband Keith Urban, but she has had several high-profile relationships in the past as well.

The star of the upcoming Netflix film A Family Affair, 56, has been married once before to Tom Cruise, and was also briefly engaged to a celebrity later revealed to be none other than Lenny Kravitz.

The musician and Hunger Games star, who turned 60 over the weekend, and his ex-fiancée kept their relationship under wraps for years, but here's what we know about their romance, from when it started, how they made it public, and how it affected members of the family…

© Getty Images Nicole and Lenny, the romance you may have forgotten happened

Secretive beginnings

Nicole and Lenny reportedly met in 2002 when, per a report from People, she was subletting his Manhattan apartment and inadvertently, while he was her landlord, they fell in love.

Both denied reports that they were together and affirmed that they were single, although were spotted often at the time out and about together, attending private celebrity parties together as well.

© ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Stock Photo The stars kept their romance under wraps before confirming that they were indeed together

They began dating in 2003, and kept it all under wraps till Nicole's spokeswoman confirmed the news. "They're very close," her spokeswoman Leslee Dart stated at the time. "He's very important to her. Beyond that, I don't know."

Wait, they were engaged?

Just like their romance secretly began, it also secretly came to an end, although it's unclear when that exactly occurred. However, we do know that the big question was indeed popped.

© Getty Images Nicole revealed she and Lenny were briefly engaged when she co-starred with his daughter Zoë

In a 2007 interview with Vanity Fair, Nicole confirmed that she indeed was engaged once before meeting Keith and after divorcing Tom, although remained coy about the matter.

"I got engaged to somebody… but it just wasn't right. I wasn't ready. We weren't ready," she shared, and then waited another decade to reveal that it was actually Lenny she meant.

She spoke with Net-A-Porter in 2017 about working with Zoë Kravitz on Big Little Lies, and dropped the bombshell: "Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It's all in the family! I love Lenny; he's a great guy." Check out their appearance on the acclaimed series below...

Family ties

Nicole reunited with her ex-partner's daughter for the HBO series, and in her own interview with Net-A-Porter, Zoë, now 35, shared some more insight into having the Oscar-winning star around as a teenager as a pseudo step-mom figure.

"I think she forgot that no one knew that," the Batman star joked about Nicole sharing the engagement news. "I hadn't seen her in a long time before Big Little Lies, but there was a point where we were all kind of living together. I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me."

© Getty Images "I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me."

In a conversation with Mr. Porter's The Journal just a few months later, the "Let Love Rule" hitmaker affirmed that they were on great terms and shared some fond memories of their time together.

"Nicole is amazing," he gushed after it was announced they would star in Big Little Lies together. "Zoë and she hadn't spent time together since she was younger, since Nicole and I were together, so that was great."

© Getty Images "Zoë and she hadn't spent time together since she was younger, since Nicole and I were together, so that was great."

Where are they now?

Since 2006, Nicole has been happily married to Keith, with whom she shares two daughters. But the couple have remained on solid terms with her former fiancé.

In fact, at the 2013 CMT Music Awards, they were snapped talking and hugging backstage, with the trio posing for photos. In 2016, Nicole and Lenny reunited once again at the Hollywood Film Awards and shared a hug.

© Getty Images Nicole, Lenny, and Keith are all on great terms now!

They might potentially be thrust into each other's lives again, however, if Zoë and Nicole both were to return for the third season of Big Little Lies, which the latter announced was in the works.