Christina Haack's ex Josh Hall slams 'liars' in cryptic message after she calls out his 'red flag'

Christina Haack and Josh Hall may now be divorced after a contentious legal battle, but neither of them appears to have put their failed marriage behind them just yet. After exchanging several shots at each other on social media since they split, the claws seem to be out again after Josh shared a cryptic message about "liars" after Christina called out his "red flag" in a new interview. Earlier this week, the HGTV star claimed that Josh "threw the ring in the pool" when she declined his initial proposal, and shortly after, he shared a quote on his Instagram Stories that was accompanied by Chuck Brodsky's "Liar Liar, Pants on Fire."

"Never argue with liars. You can't win, because they believe their own lies," the quote read. While Josh didn't specify who the quote was about, or why he was sharing it, he appeared to be reacting to his ex-wife's latest comments. "The first time he proposed, I said no, and he threw the ring in the pool," she told People. "That was probably red flag number one. I don't think anyone's ever heard that story before. Sorry. It's true."

Explaining why she turned down his proposal the first time, she said: "We weren't getting along super great even then, off and on. When things were good, they were good, but it just felt like I wasn't quite ready, and so I just said, 'This is not the right time.' I don't remember exactly what I said, but he had the patio decorated, and he threw it in the pool."

Responding to Christina's claims, a representative for Josh told People: "Josh has no clue what Christina is talking about." Last month, Josh opened up about his bitter divorce from Christina after a California judge signed off on their divorce at the end of August. Details of the settlement revealed that Josh was awarded multiple properties, cars, and a one-time payment of $300,000. Christina also covered his $40,000 attorney fees and paid him an additional sum of $100,000 last year.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Josh called Christina out for being "classless" by publicizing their divorce drama on social media over the last several months. "I didn't want to have a public feud and have a back and forth publicly," he said. Addressing Christina's public comments on their volatile split, he added: "I thought it lacked class, to be honest… I thought it was unnecessary… obviously, don't drag a divorce out there. It's immature. Let's share some stuff, but the behaving like a [expletive] off teenager on social media is just not something I'm going to do."

After the settlement news was revealed, Josh took to Instagram and threw shade at Christina, writing: "Finally, legally divorced and a free man. I've always worked hard, kept what's mine, and declined hand outs, and I'm keeping it that way. Lesson learned: don't marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention."