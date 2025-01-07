Christina Hall and estranged husband Josh Hall come to blows over 'manufactured drama' claims

Christina Hall and her estranged husband Josh Hall have aired their grievances with each other on social media once again.

The former couple – who split in July 2024 – have come to blows over a teaser clip that was released on January 2 for HGTV's new show, The Flip Off.

The show was originally supposed to see Christina and Josh compete against her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain".

Following Christina and Josh's split, he has now been axed from the series but still features in the show's two-hour premiere on January 29.

However, when HGTV released the teaser last week, Josh was not happy with how show bosses "manufactured drama" between him and Christina after the clip featured a tense interaction between the pair.

"TFW when you can't get enough ratings with celebrity designers so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody. @HGTV, you've changed," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

© Instagram Josh claimed HGTV 'manufactured drama' between him and Christina

Christina soon had her say and reshared Josh's post on her Stories, adding: "Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at @HGTV told you to be rude to me. That was all natural."

She also shared a photo of herself sitting in a car crying, which she captioned: "This was taken June 21, 2024. After one of my shoots with Josh. This is 'real' and a reminder to myself that I deserve better."

© Instagram Christina disagreed with Josh's claims

The reason for their latest back-and-forth stems from The Flip Off's trailer, which shows Josh driving in a car with Christina in the passenger seat.

Josh says to Christina: "This is a competition. We gotta pull out all stops. Whatever it takes to win, I’ll do it. Halls rule!"

© Instagram Christina said she was left in tears after a shoot with Josh

He adds: "You're supposed to say it with me, or repeat it, or something that shows that you're with me. Remember, you're a Hall now. Don't get confused in this competition about what your last name is."

When Christina doesn't respond, he says: "You're rude," which leads her to finally respond with: "I don't over talk."

Josh then adds: "Yeah, the [expletive] you say and I'm just like, 'I wish you'd shut up already'. My wife's [expletive] me off already," to which Christina simply asks: "Are we there yet?"

The estranged couple filed separate documents to dissolve their marriage in Orange County, CA. While Josh cited Tuesday, July 8 as the date of their separation, Christina stated the date as July 7, according to court documents.

© Getty Images Josh and Christina split in July 2024

Both listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Christina has asked the court to restore her last name to Haack and requested that neither party receive spousal support. She has also asked for Josh to pay her legal fees.

© Instagram The former couple citied 'irreconcilable differences'

Josh, meanwhile, has asked for alimony from Christina and wants the court to eliminate her ability for spousal support from him. He is also seeking her to pay his attorney fees.

The documents also claim that Josh has asked the court to "divvy up what was theirs respectively before they got hitched".