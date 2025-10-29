Dubai Princess finally shares photos of French Montana's elaborate proposal - one year after royal divorce

Two months on from the news that she is engaged, Princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum appears to have shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of rapper French Montana's romantic proposal. While fans had been treated to a close-up view of her dazzling engagement ring, which was estimated to be worth up to $1 million, they had not heard details of exactly how French, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, had presented her with the sparkler.

Taking to Instagram, the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, revealed a long corridor lined with candles and red balloons, and decorated with red rose petals strewn across the floor. The petals lead to a large rose flower display in the shape of a heart at the end, with a lit message hanging in the middle. While the message isn't clear from the video, it's likely that it says something along the lines of 'Marry me?'.

Princess Sheikha Mahra's engagement ring

The princess and the musician have kept their romance fairly private, but French Montana's publicist confirmed to TMZ that the couple got engaged in June 2025. The following month, in August 2025, the princess uploaded a photo of French cradling her hand as she showed off her diamond trilogy ring from fine jeweller Mavani, which popped next to her bold red manicure. As someone who has been covering celebrity and royal engagement rings for six years, it was clear that both the size and quality of the emerald-cut diamond were impressive.

The designer confirmed the high value of the ring, writing on Instagram: "Congratulations to @frenchmontana & the Princess of Dubai @_xtianna_ on their engagement! I want to thank French for trusting us with this enormous 7-figure 11.53ct GIA emerald cut ring that he commissioned us to make for this special moment!"

© Instagram Princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum appears to have shared new photos from French Montana's romantic proposal

© Instagram The couple got engaged in June 2025, and confirmed the news the following month

© Instagram French Montana reportedly spent seven figures on his fiancee's ring

Public split

This marks Princess Sheikha Mahra's second engagement. She was previously married to Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum, with whom she shares a daughter.

The former couple announced their engagement in March 2023 through the Arabian Royal Agency. "On Wednesday evening, it was announced the engagement of HH Sheikha Mahra, the daughter of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum. Congratulations to the beautiful couple," the agency announced on social media.

© Instagram Sheikha Mahra welcomed her daughter in May 2024, but announced her split from her husband one month later

The pair got married in a traditional Islamic ceremony, Katb Al-Kitab, on 28 May 2023, before hosting a lavish wedding reception in Dubai the following month. Former photos showed the bride's stunning off-the-shoulder wedding dress by Dubai-based designer Ezra Couture.

They welcomed a daughter named Mahra after her mother in May 2024, but announced their split just one month later. Princess Sheikha Mahra publicly announced the end of their one-year marriage in a now-deleted social media post. "Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife," she wrote, before removing all former photos of her ex-husband. The mother-of-one's decision to repeat the phrase three times may have been symbolic of the Islamic tradition in which both the bride and groom must say "qabool hai" (or "I accept") three times each to agree to the terms of the marriage.