Dubai Princess unveils 'enormous 7-figure' engagement ring from rapper French Montana

On Thursday, Princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and rapper French Montana shared the wonderful news that they're set to get married, and on Friday, they gave a further update on the upcoming nuptials, sharing a dazzling photo of the Dubai princess' showstopping engagement ring.

The photo shows French Montana, real name Karim Kharbouch, cradling his wife-to-be's hand, with the princess' ring taking centre stage. In true glamorous style, Princess Sheikha Mahr has her nails painted a bold red, perfectly complementing her engagement ring.

While details of French Montana's proposal have not been made public, the musician's publicist confirmed to TMZ that the couple got engaged in June, and the jeweller behind Princess Sheikha's ring shared jaw-dropping intel on the sparkling piece.

© Instagram Princess Sheikha Mahra and French Montana shared a photo of the beautiful ring he proposed with

Created by fine jeweller Mavani, who only makes custom pieces by appointment, the designer shared a wow-worthy video showing the ring from al angles, captioned: "Congratulations to @frenchmontana & the Princess of Dubai @_xtianna_ on their engagement! I want to thank French for trusting us with this enormous 7-figure 11.53ct GIA emerald cut ring that he commissioned us to make for this special moment!"

While the jeweller didn't share the exact price of the ring, he did repost several Instagram Stories claiming the ring is worth $1.1million, which suggests the figure is right. See the ring in all its glory below...

Princess Sheikha Mahra's divorce

The wonderful news comes after Princess Sheikha Mahra, who is daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, divorced her ex-husband Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum.

At the time of her June 2024 split, she took to Instagram to share the news, writing: "Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife."

She then removed all social media posts of her ex-husband, keeping her photos solely to updates about her philanthropic projects and her baby daughter.

© Instagram French Montana and Princess Sheikha Mahra are engaged

Proving she has truly moved on from the split, the Princess even released a fragrance earlier this month simply named 'Divorce', writing on her website: "Divorce is a luxurious fragrance collection featuring perfume, powder, and spray. Crafted with the finest ingredients, each product embodies sophistication and elegance, creating an unforgettable sensory experience."

© Instagram Princess Sheikha Mahra released a fragrance named Divorce following her split from her ex husband

Here's hoping the Princess and French Montana's marriage is happier – and as sparkling as her sensational engagement ring.