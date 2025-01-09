Jessica Alba's very telling marriage confession resurfaces amid Cash Warren divorce reports

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren are reportedly heading for divorce after 16 years of marriage.

While neither has commented publicly on the recent claims, Jessica did drop a huge hint about the state of their relationship in a 2021 interview, which has since resurfaced.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jessica Alba's teenage daughter towers over her in rare family photo

The Fantastic Four actress admitted that she and Cash were more like "roommates" and just "checking boxes" after the first couple of years of wedded bliss.

"It's all rosy for two and a half years. But then after that, you become roommates," she said on Katherine Schwarzenegger's Instagram show, Before, During and After Baby, in July 2021.

"You're just going through the motions," she added. "You have the responsibilities. It's a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?"

Jessica admitted that they both took their relationship for granted because they were "comfortable" with each other.

© Getty Images Jessica and Cash have reportedly split after 16 years of marriage

"We have, like, obviously the friendship, the comfort of, like, 'You're not going anywhere,' and so sometimes you don't treat those people the best, right?" she explained.

"You don't consider their feelings in the way that you would consider other people's feelings," she continued. "So that is something that I think is a constant one to work on."

© Instagram Jessica said she and Cash were more like 'roommates'

Jessica confessed that she and Cash could have a volatile relationship at times due to them not "confronting issues" in their marriage.

"We're just not consistent," she said. "But being able to communicate when you're unhappy and nipping it right away instead of letting it sort of fester, and then you have animosity and then it explodes — which we've gone through that one!"

© Instagram Jessica and Cash share three children

TMZ was the first to report on Wednesday that Jessica and Cash were going their separate ways after 16 years of marriage, although these claims have yet to be confirmed.

Jessica and Cash met in 2004 while working together on Fantastic Four. The actress played Sue Storm, while Cash worked as a director's assistant.

They got married four years later and are doting parents to their three children, daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, as well as seven-year-old son Hayes.

© Getty Images Jessica and Cash met in 2004

Cash opened up about family life to HELLO! in 2024, telling us that his children have taken after Jessica in many ways.

He said when asked about who they most look like: "They truly are a combo, I think, they truly are a combo of both of us," before adding: "Fortunately, they have my wife's work ethic. They have her looks, her intelligence, her work ethic."

© Instagram Jessica and Cash spent the holidays together

In recent months, Jessica had been pictured several times without her wedding ring, leading to speculation about her marriage.

In November, she was spotted without her wedding ring as she soaked up the sun in Mexico, and weeks later in December, she was spotted enjoying dinner in Rome, Italy with the crew of her new film, Maserati: The Brother, also without her ring.

© Instagram Jessica and Cash were pictured together on January 3

Most recently, Jessica attended W Magazine's annual soirée at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, and she was once again pictured without her ring as she partied with friends.

She has also shared cryptic posts on Instagram, including her plan to spend the new year "living life for me" and "choosing happiness".

However, she and Cash were pictured together on Friday, January 3, for a fun family day out to Universal Studios Hollywood for Hayes' seventh birthday.