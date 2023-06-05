Kim Cattrall: Inside Sex and the City star's love life: from previous marriages to current British partner

It was the TV news that shocked everyone last week, including some of the current cast members – Kim Cattrall confirmed she would be reprising her role as the iconic Samantha Jones in season two of And Just Like That.

Although the actress' return is just a flash in the pan (she'll appear in a scene where she has a phone call with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw), fans were nonetheless overjoyed that Samantha was going to be back on their screens.

The character, of course, made famous in HBO's beloved juggernaut, Sex and the City, was known for being a proud, confident, and unapologetically sexual woman. But what about Kim's love life away from the screen and the character she played for six seasons and two movies? Find out more about Kim Cattrall's love life history including her previous marriages and current relationship status below…

Has Kim Cattrall been married?

Kim Cattrall has been married three times. Her first husband was Canadian writer, Larry Davis. The pair married in 1977 when Kim was in her early twenties, but the relationship was not meant to be. Just two years later, the couple split, and eventually the marriage was annulled.

Kim then found love with German architect Andre J. Lyson. In 1982, the couple got hitched and Kim ended up moving to Frankfurt where she learned the language and enjoyed life as a wife.

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Kim Cattrall with second husband Andre J. Lyson in 1987

But, despite dividing her time between Germany and the States – where she was beginning to carve out a career as an actress in movies like Porky's and Mannequin – eventually, the distance got the better of them and they divorced in 1989 after seven years as husband and wife.

In 1998, Kim married her third husband, Mark Levinson, who worked as a music engineer. The pair were together for six years and even wrote a book together: Satisfaction: The Art of the Female Orgasm, which was released in 2002. However, Kim and Mark parted just two years later, with their divorce being finalized in 2004.

© Evan Agostini Kim Cattrall with third husband Mark Levinson in 2000

Kim noted that making Sex and the City, which was gaining critical acclaim and popularity, came between them and caused "stress" within the marriage. Before they parted ways, however, Kim and Mark sat down for a TV interview, which included a segment where Mark played the upright bass while Kim "scatted" a poem. Years later, the clip subsequently went extremely viral and remains legend.

Who is Kim Cattrall dating now?

Despite being married three times, Kim appears to be happier than ever with her partner of seven years, Russell Thomas. According to a recent interview in the Sunday Times Style, Kim met Russell when she was recording an essay for BBC Radio Four's Woman's Hour.

Russell, who works at the BBC as a sound engineer, struck Kim as "just lovely" and the pair kept in touch. Kim then explained to the publication that the pandemic locked them together, which she described as "the true test of any friendship."

© Marc Piasecki PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 06: (L-R) Russell Thomas and Kim Cattrall attend the "Emily In Paris" season 3 world premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

She explained: "It was really gradual with Russ. Our lives were so separate and so different." Since then they have moved between New York, London, and Canada, her birthplace.

Kim often posts photos of her and Russell on her Instagram including adorable selfies from their time together in the UK, States and Canada. In April 2022, Kim marked their seven-year anniversary with a cute 'boomerang' of the pair holding up glasses, as Kim wrote in the caption at the time: "Celebrating 6 years."

