Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' reaction following GMA3 departure revealed The GMA3 stars are no longer working for ABC

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' futures at ABC were confirmed last week as it was revealed that they would be departing from the network following the news of their affair.

And shortly after the decision was made on January 27, the couple were pictured together in Los Angeles, in photos obtained by Daily Mail Online.

The pair seemed to not be phased by the news, as they were all smiles, with Amy, 49, even jumping into T.J.'s arms in one image.

Amy was dressed in a grey sweater and light denim jeans, which she teamed with tan sandals and oversized sunglasses. T.J., 45, meanwhile, wore jeans, a black hoodie and black lace up shoes.

An ABC spokesman's statement was released at the time of the decision, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

A mediation session was reportedly held on Thursday with executives from the network, with a decision on having them leave the show being the ultimate conclusion.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are no longer working at GMA3

The move comes after ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the company's decision to place them on hiatus in an editorial call on December 5th, and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Amy was married to husband Andrew Shue for 12 years before the news of her affair came to light, while T.J. was married to wife Marilee Fiebig for 12 years.

Amy and T.J. have both ended their marriages

While Amy is yet to speak out about her relationship with her estranged husband, T.J.'s estranged wife recently released a statement following the news that she and the TV star were divorcing.

She broke her silence over T.J.'s extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail, which spoke of the "disappointment" by her former husband's "lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity".

