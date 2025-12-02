Miley Cyrus breaks silence on engagement to Maxx Morando and 'rebuilding'

Miley Cyrus just opened up about what her engagement to Maxx Morando means to her. On Tuesday, December 2 at a press conference promoting Avatar: Fire and Ash in Beverly Hills, which HELLO! attended, following the world premiere on Monday, December 1, Miley shared what her relationship signifies.

In the video above, after she was asked about her engagement, the 33-year-old reveals that her relationship with Maxx "is about starting again" and "the consciousness of a more grown and adult person of what I want this time around."

Miley and Maxx, 27, made a rare red carpet appearance at the Avatar: Fire And Ash premiere in Los Angeles, but all eyes were on the dazzling sparkler adorning Miley's left ring finger. The diamond, which is set in a thick gold band, was first spotted in photos shared on Miley's Instagram during her 33rd birthday celebrations on November 23.

© Getty Images Miley and Maxx have been dating since 2021

Miley started dating Maxx, a drummer and songwriter for the band Liily, back in 2021. They were first spotted together at Miley's New Year's Eve Party special in December 2021. Prior to Maxx, Miley was in a relationship with singer Cody Simpson for nearly a year. However, they called it quits in October 2020.

Her most significant relationship, however, was with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, 33, whom she first met while filming The Last Song in 2009. They got engaged in 2012 but broke up a few months later, rekindling their relationship in March 2016. The couple married in December 2018.

However, in August 2019, the former Hannah Montana star announced that they had separated, with Liam filing for divorce soon after, which was finalized in January 2020.