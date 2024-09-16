Meet Davina McCall's rarely-seen daughters Holly and Tilly and teenage son Chester

Davina McCall is no doubt still reeling from her unexpected win at the National Television Awards when the My Mum, Your Dad presenter was awarded the Special Recognition honour.

"I love my job," Davina said whilst holding back tears. "I feel so privileged to be able to share it with you."

Paying tribute to her long-term partner and hair stylist, Michael Douglas, the presenter finished her acceptance speech with a touching nod to her beau.

"Michael Douglas over there, the young one, you make me so happy. Thank you."

Whilst Davina has been dating Michael since 2019, with the pair crossing paths during her Big Brother era, she was formerly married to Pet Rescue presenter Matthew Robinson.

The TV presenter and ex-husband Matthew welcomed three children during their marriage. Their eldest Holly was born in 2001. Two years later they welcomed Tilly and, in 2006, they welcomed their third child Chester.

While Davina tends to keep her family life largely away from the spotlight, she makes no secret of the fact she is immensely proud of her brood.

Davina's eldest daughter Holly, 22 © WPA Pool Davina was joined by her daughter Holly and boyfriend Michael to receive her MBE in January This summer marked a major milestone for Davina's daughter Holly, who graduated from Newcastle University.

"Just arrived back from a very emotional few days in Newcastle. Where my daughter Holly has been at the brilliant @newcastleuni for the past 4 years," Davina penned on Instagram. © Instagram Davina attended her daughter Holly's graduation "She graduated on Wednesday, and it was huge for her in so many ways. Huge, because it was the end of an era, but the beginning of another. Her wonderful friends will all be going off around the country… and she is leaving this wonderful city that we’ve all rather fallen in love with."

Davina's second daughter Tilly, 21 Davina's middle daughter Tilly currently lives in Australia, a move that the mum-of-three has admitted she "really struggled with". © Instagram Davina's middle daughter Tilly lives in Sydney, Australia

The TV host shared on her podcast, which she hosts with her boyfriend Michael, "I wept all the way back from the airport, obviously! But wept with pride, I think, pride and joy to see her skip off looking so happy and excited about this new chapter and where that might take her." Tilly is living in Sydney, where many of Davina's relatives, including an aunt, uncle and cousins, are based. © Instagram Davina with her lookalike daughter, Tilly

"It's a long bloody way," Davina says of her daughter's location, although she prefers to celebrate rather than mourn her children's growing independence. WATCH: Davina McCall chats to daughter Tilly in rare clip "My aim has always been to give my children wings, so they're confident enough to go and do whatever they want to do. Obviously the reality of that will be... quiet. I quite enjoy the chaos. But I'd much rather they went off confidently than clung on to my legs and never wanted to leave."

© Instagram Davina with her daughters, Holly (L) and Tilly (R) on holiday Tilly shares an incredibly close relationship with her mum, and often shares photographs alongside the presenter whenever they are reunited.