Miranda Lambert posts steamy tribute to husband Brendan McLoughlin on 33rd birthday

Miranda Lambert is letting the world know that she couldn't be prouder to have her husband Brendan McLoughlin by her side with a sweet birthday tribute to him.

The country musician, 40, has been married to the former NYC police officer since 2019, surprising the world with the announcement that they'd tied the knot after secretly embarking on a relationship.

Miranda took to social media to share a collection of photos of her husband in honor of his 33rd birthday, including many that showcased his personality behind-the-scenes, plus some steamier shots of him baring his muscular physique.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my best friend, travel buddy, home cookin, pasta makin, animal lovin, down for anything, warmest, kindest, city gone country boy!" she gushed.

"Brendan you are a light in every room you walk in," Miranda added. "I'm so lucky to see that smile of yours everyday forever. Thanks for being you. 33 looks so good on you!"

Brendan moved to the country with Miranda, adopting Nashville as his new home, after they met and went official with their relationship, with the couple often calling him a "city goes country boy." They most often spend their time on their 400-acre Tennessee farm home near Primm Springs.

Last month, in a conversation with Taste of Country Nights, the "Hell on Heels" singer opened up about her husband's proposal and how they went from being in a relationship none of her fans were aware of to suddenly being husband and wife.

"He just said, 'Wanna get married?' And I was like, 'Alright,'" she shared. "It was pretty simple. He's from New York — they're very direct. And I'd had already been married, so I was like, 'Well, let's give it a whirl.'"

The star was previously married to fellow singer Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015, one of the power couples of the country music industry at the time. Blake has since found love with Gwen Stefani, and the two have been married since 2021.

Miranda also grew accustomed to NYC life thanks to Brendan, who has a son from a previous relationship, and told The New York Times in 2019 how she first saw her husband-to-be on the set of one of the nation's most prominent morning shows, Good Morning America.

"I met my husband doing press for the Pistol Annies record, this time last year," she confessed. "Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did Good Morning America."

"My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me."

Miranda continued: "My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, 'He's here. And he's pretty.' Now the Pistol Annies have three husbands, two ex-husbands, three children, a stepson and 23 animals. We've done a lot in nine years!"