Gisele and Tom Brady's divorce to be filed imminently The couple have been living apart for weeks

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are to end their marriage and will reportedly file for divorce on Friday.

The couple have reached a settlement which details their ample property split and custody terms according to TMZ.

They have been married since 2009 and share children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine. They recently hired divorce attorneys in a shock move which stunned fans.

Tom and his wife—who hasn't attended any of his games this season—have also stepped out recently without their wedding rings.

Earlier this month, she left a prayer emoji comment and liked a post from life coach Jay Shetty. "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again," the post read.

In a caption he added, "Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that's OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner's values and goals."

Tom and Gisele share two children together and he has another son from a previous relationship

Tom previously announced his retirement in February before changing his mind a month later and returning to Tampa Bay. He's currently playing on a one-year, $15 million contract.

His U-turn reportedly caused a rift between him and the Brazilian beauty, 42.

In an interview with Elle in September, Gisele expressed her hope that her husband would step away from football for good.

"This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]."

