Gisele Bundchen's futuristic twist on the 'naked dress' trend leaves little to the imagination

Gisele Bundchen is back to her supermodel physique following the birth of her third child in February.

The 45-year-old stepped out in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on Thursday for an event by Brazilian jeweler Vivara, and she added a futuristic spin on the popular 'naked dress' trend.

Gisele looked incredible in a floor-length dress that clung to her curves, leaving little to the imagination.

The painted-on dress featured a vertical line of small cut-outs that ran from her neck to her hips and revealed her bare skin underneath, while the almost see-through fabric highlighted her derrière.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: A look back at Gisele's third baby bump debut

Gisele's golden hair was worn in a side-parting and cascaded down her chest in bouncy curls. Her makeup, meanwhile, was kept natural and focused on emphasizing her radiant complexion.

Baby boy

The supermodel has made several appearances following the birth of her first child, a son, with her partner, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, in February.

© LEOFRANCO / BACKGRID Gisele looked incredible in her spin on the 'naked dress' trend

The Brazilian beauty is already a mother to Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband, NFL star Tom Brady. Gisele has kept her baby boy's name under wraps, but she has shared occasional insight into her life since welcoming her son.

"I've been quiet over here but very busy living life," she wrote in a Mother's Day post. "Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren't shared – they're simply lived.

© LEOFRANCO / BACKGRID Gisele's dress left little to the imagination

"Lately, I've been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present," she continued. "Today, on Mother's Day, I especially miss my mom, but my heart is full.

"Being a mother, it's been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day. To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can't describe. I see you, I honor you."

© Getty Images Gisele has attended several events looking stunning since the birth of her third child

Later that month, she opened up about adjusting to life with a newborn again and the difficulties that came with the role. "Now that my little one is sleeping through the night, I'm back in control of my routine," she told Vogue France.

"As any new mom knows, it's incredible how much sleep – or lack of it – can change everything! But once again, I feel truly grateful: being able to be home with my kids and enjoy every moment with them is priceless."

© Getty Images Gisele is back to her pre-baby body

Gisele began dating Joaquim in June 2023, following her divorce from Tom in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. They met when her son Benjamin encouraged her to take jiu-jitsu classes at Joaquim's studio, Valente Brothers, in Miami, Florida, which he runs with his brothers Pedro and Gui.

© Instagram Gisele welcomed a baby boy in February

"I'm so grateful to know all of [the Valente brothers] because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends. Joaquim especially," she later told Vanity Fair.

"He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."