Adam Peaty's 'vulnerable' side during Holly Ramsay wedding sparks debate

Since Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay (now known as the Ramsay Peatys) tied the knot at the end of December, we've talked of little else in the HELLO! office.

From Holly's incredible array of dresses to Adam's generous gifts to his groomsmen, to the food they served to their guests, there's endless mileage when it comes to dissecting their day – and the whole HELLO! team has been in agreement about how beautiful the Bath-based soiree looked.

However, the office was divided on one element of the nuptials – the video of the wedding that swimmer Adam shared on Instagram. In the incredibly moving clip, the Olympian can be seen sobbing as Holly walks down the aisle with tears streaming down his face.

© Alamy Stock Photo Large Crowds gathered to see Olympic Swimmer Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsey leave Bath Abbey after their wedding

Adam clutches a handkerchief, ready to stem his tears as he greets his new father-in-law, Gordon Ramsay, at the altar. Later in the clip, the newlywed is filmed making his speech as the groom, crying once more as he declares his undying love to his bride, who is the picture of composure as she watches her husband command the room.

As a self-confessed romantic, I wept along with Adam while watching the video, my heart warmed when he referred to Holly as "baby" and shared his excitement about everything to come in their life together. One thing about it surprised everyone, however; his willingness to show his emotions so freely, a rare sight for a modern man.

Adam was unexpectedly emotional

Online reactions

Keen to discover if I am simply a hopeless romantic, I did what any good journalist in 2026 does, and headed to the comments section on Adam's video to see what his followers thought of the intimate edit.

Gordon Ramsay's comment popped up first – and there was no surprise he loved the video, he starred in it, after all. "Beautiful words @adamramsaypeaty. True Love. @hollyramsaypeaty, congratulations, love you both so much. Dad."

© BACKGRID Gordon Ramsay sent his love to the newlyweds via Instagram

Another followed and joined me in my weeping, writing: "Why am I crying?! So cinematic, so beautifully captured!! Well done!!"

A guest from the day, who witnessed the speech and special moments in real time, shared his glee at the video and being invited to witness the occasion, commented: "Your wedding, your family, your friends… was a moment in John's and my life that goes down as top five things we have ever experienced on this earth."

Sadly, not everyone was as moved as I was by Adam's tears. One detractor wrote: "I couldn't marry a guy crying like that," but thankfully, they were quickly put in their place by Adam's army of fans.

"Good job you weren't marrying him then. You do realise it's ok for men to cry don't you?" one supporter wrote, while another seconded: "Commenting a hate comment on a happy, beautiful video. Are you ok?"

Expressive emotions

Curious as to what a particularly emotional partner could mean for a relationship, I spoke to love and sex expert Dr. Tara, who told me: "Emotional expressiveness is healthy, especially when exhibited by men, because men have often been taught and socialised not to show their emotions."

Dr. Tara explains the perks of an emotionally expressive partner

She elaborates that an emotionally open partner is a good thing, explaining that it can create a feeling of closeness. "Vulnerability allows for a much deeper human connection, plus trust is created too, as healthy emotional expressions signal safety in the relationship which is a huge green flag."

She adds that being expressive with our feelings can pave the way for better communication. "Being emotionally expressive means there's more capacity and openness to relationship conversations. The opposite of this would be stonewalling behaviour, which is a huge red flag for any relationship."