Adam Peaty's family breaks silence after wedding as he changes his name on Instagram

Olympian Adam Peaty has officially changed his Instagram handle to reflect his newly married status, following his marriage to Holly Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, over the weekend.

The 31-year-old tied the knot with the 25-year-old on Saturday, during a lavish church ceremony at Bath Abbey on the edge of the Cotswolds, that was attended by the likes of the Beckhams and other A-list guests.

However, the lead-up to the highly anticipated wedding was peppered with angst as Adam and his immediate family came to blows before he walked down the aisle. The ongoing feud allegedly began after the swimmer's mum, Caroline, 59, was left out of Holly's star-studded hen party held at Soho Farmhouse.

Adam's family breaks silence

After most of his relatives were reportedly uninvited from the ceremony, it was alleged that Adam received an upsetting text from his aunt Louise, his mother Caroline's sister, right before his big moment.

According to the Daily Mail, she told him via text: "‘I hope you never suffer the depth of pain you have put your mother through, and despite it all she loves you still. Shame on you both. Shame. Remember on this, your happiest day, and on each anniversary of your happiest day, that you hurt your mum so deeply her soul screams."

© Alamy Live News. Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsey tied the knot at Bath Abbey

Adam makes it Instagram official

Despite his turbulent relationship with his family, Adam appeared to enjoy his wedding to the social media influencer and wasted no time in updating his own Instagram account to reflect his new relationship status.

His handle on the social media app now reads as @adamramsaypeaty, with the star adding the new moniker before his own surname.

Adam's new wife, Holly, has yet to change her name on her profile, and her handle still reads @hollyramsayy, as does her name in her bio.

© BACKGRID Adam has been caught in an ongoing feud with his family

What has Adam's mum said about the wedding?

It was reported that tensions flared between the mother and son following his engagement to Holly in September 2024, but that they were exacerbated by Caroline's lack of invitation to her future daughter-in-law's hen party.

Ahead of their 27 December wedding, Caroline was allegedly uninvited from the nuptials and planned to "crash" the ceremony, watching her son get married from the street outside the church. However, reports suggested that she was talked out of it by her husband, Mark.

© Getty Adam Peaty's mum (centre) supported him at the 2016 Rio Olympics

She was apparently "beside herself" after missing Adam's big day and told the Daily Mail, "‘I’m not going to be hurt like this again."

Adam's sister Bethany was at the wedding and acted as one of Holly's bridesmaids on the day, alongside his new sister-in-laws Tilly and Megan Ramsay.