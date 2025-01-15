Definitive proof Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship is not a showmance

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet began dating in early 2023, with speculation immediately rife that it was a showmance or a PR relationship.

People couldn't believe someone "arty" like Timothée would have anything in common with mother-of-two and social media icon Kylie Jenner, with countless detractors asking, "What do they even talk about?"

Horrendous misogyny aside (because why assume Kylie is any less interesting than Timothée?), the duo has quietly continued dating, with public appearances few and far between.

They attended the US Open in 2023, and Timothée accompanied Kylie to the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards when she received the Brand Innovator of the Year accolade.

Kylie was also by Timothée's side at the Golden Globes in 2024 and 2025, opting to sit with him at the ceremony, but not walking the red carpet with him – a move that Tom Holland recently spoke about when explaining his decision not to walk red carpets with his fiancée Zendaya.

"It's not my moment, it's her moment,” Tom told Men's Health. "And if we go together, it's about us."

Kylie followed Tom's lead at the London premiere of Timothée's film, A Complete Unknown, flying over with her boyfriend on her private jet to the UK capital, but sitting out the premiere – perhaps she didn't want to travel with him via Lime Bike?

Again, the naysayers were out in force, questioning why she didn't support him at the big event, with some noting she only attends occasions she deems worthy, such as the Golden Globes, but her decision to fly around the world to support her man, but not making her support public could actually illustrate a deeper, supportive relationship.

"Quiet support can be an incredibly powerful aspect of a relationship, often strengthening the bond between partners in ways that public displays might not," says Anne-Sofie Koktved of datingxperten.de.

"Kylie's decision to support him without walking the red carpet alongside him demonstrates a mature and considered approach to their relationship. By being there for him behind the scenes she sends a clear message that she's invested in his success and happiness without needing to share the spotlight."

Anne-Sofie explains that Kylie's quiet support helps build trust and emotional intimacy, telling HELLO!: "It allows the relationship to flourish on a personal level rather than being constantly defined by public opinion or media attention.

"For high-profile couples such as Kylie and Timothée, where the scrutiny can be relentless, keeping certain aspects of their partnership private is a way to protect and preserve the connection they've built. It shows that their relationship isn't about public appearances or headlines; it's about the personal connection that matters most."

No red-carpet appearances

"By choosing not to walk red carpets together, Kylie also allows Timothée the space to shine individually. If they attended these events as a couple, the media narrative would inevitably focus on their relationship rather than his work or achievements.

"Her decision to step back demonstrates a deep level of respect for him as an individual. It shows that she values his career and understands the importance of his moments in the spotlight being about his talent and hard work, rather than their romance."

Anne-Sofie continues that their healthy relationship with respect for one another's individuality flourishes with this support. "While it's natural for couples to share experiences and support one another, maintaining a sense of independence within a partnership is key to long-term success.

"Kylie's actions suggest she's prioritising what's best for Timothée in those moments, rather than seeking attention for herself.

"Ultimately, this thoughtful and understated way of supporting each other reflects emotional maturity and balance. It's a sign that their relationship is rooted in mutual respect and care, rather than a need for public validation.

"For any couple, famous or not, quiet, consistent support often speaks louder than grand public gestures. It's in those quieter moments, away from the cameras, that the strongest relationships are truly built."