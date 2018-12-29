7 Photos | Brides

Look back at the Strictly 2018 contestants' wedding days - all the pictures

This year's series of Strictly Come Dancing was certainly a popular one - with Stacey Dooley taking the crown as winner and runners-up Joe Sugg, Ashley Roberts and Faye Tozer putting on an epic show in the finale. And since the contestants' spouses were a regular fixture in the ballroom throughout the competition, it's unsurprising that our wedding gallery was one of HELLO!'s most-read stories of the year! As we head into 2019, let’s take a look back at the happiest days of our favourite Strictly stars' lives – their wedding days! Scroll through the gallery to see more…

Faye Tozer's wedding to Michael Smith:

Faye married IT specialist Michael Smith after a whirlwind year of dating at Beamish Hall in County Durham in December 2009. The Steps singer’s wedding was televised on an episode of Celebrity Four Weddings on Sky Living, and Faye said it was important for her to have a traditional affair. "Mine was absolutely traditional, straight down the line. Michael is from the North and has a huge family and as Faye from Steps marrying into that family, I didn't want to do anything that would make great nanna jump or anything outrageous," she told Digital Spy. "Also, I didn't want to compete. I was very specific that I didn't want to go over the top with entertainment. For me, it was all about the family."

Photo: © Rex
Graeme Swann's wedding to wife Sarah:

Former cricketer Graeme Swann married his wife Sarah in 2009, and while he hasn't shared any photos from his big day, he did recently proudly step out in his wedding suit for an appearance on Loose Women. The Strictly star confessed that he hadn’t been able to fit in it since, but his training has helped him to shed enough weight to wear the smart navy blue suit once again.

Photo: © Instagram
Katie Piper's wedding to Richard Sutton:

Katie Piper and Richard Sutton tied the knot in November 2015, with the bride wearing a beautiful long-sleeved lace gown for her big day. Although they tend to keep their relationship out of the public eye, Katie shared a throwback photo from her wedding to celebrate her first anniversary, showing the couple being showered in confetti after leaving church.

Photo: © PA
Susannah Constantine's wedding to Sten Bertelsen:

Susannah has been married to Danish businessman Sten Bertelsen since 1995. The What Not to Wear host celebrated their wedding anniversary in April by sharing a black-and-white photo of her husband, writing: "23 years today".

Photo: © Getty Images
Charles Venn's wedding:

Casualty actor Charles Venn is so protective over his private life he hasn’t shared any details about his wedding day, but has revealed that he is happily married. Speaking about how joining Strictly will impact his relationship and the ‘Strictly curse', Charles told The Sun: "I am a very happily married man. I’ve been married a few years now." The actor also has two children, Marcel and Renee, from a previous relationship.

Photo: © HELLO!
Kate Silverton’s wedding to Mike Heron:

BBC newsreader Kate Silverton’s husband Mike was a big support to Kate during her time on the show. The couple married in a ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO! in December 2010, with the bride wearing a beautiful long-sleeved Pronovias gown for the occasion. "The first time I tried my dress on, I admit I cried," recalled Kate. "I was imagining the look on Mike's face when he saw me in it. I usually wear outdoor, sporty clothes, but this dress made me look and feel so feminine. Being budget conscious, I'd intended to buy a sample dress at a fraction of the cost. But it was the one thing my mum insisted on influencing me on, as she said I would not regret it - so I had a new one made. And she was right."

Photo: © Rex
Danny John-Jules' wedding to Petula Langlais:

Former Strictly contestant Danny John-Jules is married to Petula Langlais, with whom he has two children - Danté Langlais-John-Jules and Danaè Langlais-John-Jules. The Red Dwarf star’s wife has been a big support to him during his time on the show and after, following accusations of bullying.

