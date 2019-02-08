﻿
23 Photos | Brides

The romantic secrets behind these iconic celebrity engagement rings

See the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

...
The romantic secrets behind these iconic celebrity engagement rings
You're reading

The romantic secrets behind these iconic celebrity engagement rings

1/23
Next

Princess Eugenie's stunning wedding dress to go on display at Windsor Castle
David-Victoria-Beckham-engagement-1998
Photo: © Getty Images
1/23

It’s fair to say that celebrities go that extra mile when trying to find the perfect engagement ring for their other halves, spending hundreds of thousands of pounds to create the most unique and dazzling tokens of their love. From Victoria Beckham’s impressive engagement ring collection (she’s now got 14!) to Halle Berry’s emerald ring, which was sourced from "closed-down mines in Muzo, Colombia", scroll through to see some of the most iconic celebrity engagement rings…

GALLERY: Royal engagement rings to swoon over

Victoria Beckham

David Beckham presented Spice Girls singer Victoria with a marquise-cut diamond ring, which was rumoured to have cost £65,000, when he proposed in January 1998. In the years that have passed she has since amassed a collection of 14 engagement rings, some of which she has paid for herself, and others which David has bought for her.

Ariana-Grande-engagement-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
2/23

Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson reportedly splashed out nearly $100,000 on an engagement ring for Ariana Grande after just weeks of dating in 2018. The Saturday Night Live star turned to NYC jeweller Greg Yuna to make the pear-shaped ring, which featured a three-carat diamond set in platinum. Sadly, the couple called off their engagement later that year.

3/23

Mark Wright went down on one knee during a romantic holiday in Dubai, the exotic location where he and Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan got together the year before.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Michelle showed off her stunning diamond engagement ring and revealed that she is already making plans for her dream wedding, which is likely to take place in 2015.

MORE: Celebrities who got married or engaged on Valentine's Day

4/23

Four months after the arrival of their baby girl, Kanye West proposed to Kim Kardashian on the evening of her 33rd birthday.

The rapper hired out the AT&T Park stadium in San Francisco for the occasion and presented Kim with a 15-carat diamond ring by celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz in front of family and friends.

An eyewitness reported that a 50-piece orchestra played Lana Del Rey's song Young and Beautiful followed by Kanye's own love song to Kim, Knock You Down.

5/23

McFly star Danny Jones announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Georgia Horlsey in July 2013. The 27-year-old singer posted a picture on Twitter of the couple smiling for the camera with Georgia holding her hand up to show off her new diamond ring.

Shortly afterwards the former beauty queen, 26, posted the same picture on her page, excitedly writing, "Soooo this happened tonight!! I'M ENGAGED!!!! So so happy!!!"

6/23

In February 2013, Tamara Eclestone announced her engagement to Jay Rutland, one month after they first met. The couple's whirlwind romance was sealed in June, when they because husband and wife in the French Riveria. They have since welcomed their daughter Sofia.

7/23

Ryan Reynolds enlisted the help of celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz to help him find the perfect jewel for his bride-to-be, Blake Lively.

The flawless pink oval diamond was set in rose gold and pave diamonds with a nod to art deco, and Ryan was heavily involved in the finished design. Blake and Ryan were married in September 2012 at Boone Hall in Mount Pleasant.

8/23

A year-and-a-half after they started dating, Guy Ritchie popped the question to his model love Jacqui Ainsley. Guy's creative flair played a big part in the design of the Edwardian style ring and he was involved in the whole process with Neil Lane jewellers.

The ring, which is full of detail, features over 100 tiny diamonds that sparkle around a large central stone.

9/23

Keira Knightley's rock star fiancé James Righton chose a simple and elegant ring for the actress when they got engaged in May 2012 after 15 months together. 

The band, a single circular diamond set into a thin gold band, was seen for the first time during a romantic night out in London for the pair. The low-key couple were married on 4 May, 2013 in the south of France.

10/23

Miley Cyrus told fans: "I feel like my dreams are coming true" after Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth went down on one knee and produced this sparkler in 2012. 

Neil Lane jewellers, who made the 3.5-carat cushion-cut diamond ring for Liam, said he came to them wanting "something unusual… something really beautiful and romantic". It was handcrafted in 18-karat gold with intricately carved diamond floral motifs in an art nouveau pattern.

The centre stone is a real talking point: it’s an antique dating back to the late 19th century. “It was hand-cut around 1880 or 1890 and it’s unique and in its original form,” Neil told People. After previously calling off their engagement, the couple finally tied the knot in December 2018.

11/23

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger presented Avril Lavigne with a dazzling 14-carat diamond engagement ring after romance blossomed for the rock couple when they wrote a song together.

Chad personally designed a platinum-set pear-shape diamond with half moons totaling 14 carats with help from jeweller Caryn Alpert. The couple got engaged in August 2012, after one month of dating, and were married in the south of France on 1 July, 2013. However, they divorced two years later in 2015.

12/23

A ring fit for a future princess: when Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg showed off his bride-to-be, Countess Stephanie de Lannoy, royal watchers got the first glimpse of her dazzling emerald-cut diamond.

To the delight of royal watchers, the couple married in a civil ceremony on 19 October, 2012, followed by a religious service the following day.

13/23

Brad Pitt spent a year designing the perfect ring for Angelina Jolie. It features a diamond of the finest quality that has been cut to an exact custom size and shape to suite the actress' hand. The couple married in 2014, but filed for divorce two years' later.

14/23

Halle Berry's exquisite ring features a four-carat emerald at its centre that is "perfect" in colour and which was sourced from "closed-down mines in Muzo, Colombia".

In April 2013, Halle confirmed that she was three months pregnant with Olivier's baby, and the couple were married in France on 13 July, 2013.

15/23

Nine months after they met, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas became engaged in April 2012. The stunning bauble features what appears to be a square-cut diamond set on a diamond-covered band.

The happy couple became husband and wife in June 2012, and welcomed their first child, a little girl named Carmen, in August 2013 - and have since welcomed three more - Leonardo, Rafael and Romeo.

16/23

Actor Adam Shulman presented Anne Hathaway with emerald-cut ring, set on a thin diamond-studded band. It was designed in part by Kwiat jewelers, whose diamonds are certified conflict-free. Anne and Adam were married in September 2012.

17/23

Eco-friendly Natalie Portman's sparkler was carefully designed by dancer-model fiancé Benjamin Millepied to include recycled platinum, an antique centre stone and accenting pavé diamonds taken from a conflict-free mine. Natalie and Ben married in August 2012, 14 months after the arrival of their son Aleph.

18/23

The festive season also got extra special for Camila Alves when boyfriend Matthew McConaughey proposed on Christmas morning in 2011. The model was soon gushing about her three-stone, rose cut sparkler.

The couple tied the knot in June 2012 in Austin, Texas, and are now proud parents to three children; sons Levi (born July 2008), Livingston (born December 2012) and daughter Vida (born January 2010).

19/23

It wasn't just the scenery of the proposal that surprised Holly Valance. The pear-shaped eight-carat diamond ring that Nick Candy presented her with also took her breath away.

On 29 September 2012, Holly and property developer Nick were married, and they are now parents to two children, Luka and Nova.

20/23

Marvin Humes splashed out on a £45,500 ring to propose to Saturday's singer Rochelle Humes while holidaying on the Caribbean in 2011.

The JLS star presented Rochelle with a ring in the shape of a stunning heart-shaped diamond, surrounded by smaller round diamonds from exclusive London jewellers Boodles.

The couple tied the knot in July 2012 at Blenheim Palace, and are parents to two daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina.

21/23

Drew Barrymore's ring features a colourless radiant-cut diamond — which weighs in at just under 4 carats — situated on a diamond-covered band.

The stunning sparkler was designed by Graff Diamonds, though her fiancé Will Kopelman picked it out. The couple tied the knot in June 2012 in Montecito, California, and share two daughters together - Frankie and Olive. However, they divorced in 2016.

22/23

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson had been only going out for five months when he proposed. But who could have said no when he presented her with a three-stone ring that features a central ruby flanked by two diamonds.

The happy couple are proud parents to two children; daughter Maxwell Drew (born in May 2012) and son Ace Knut (born in June 2013).

23/23

Kelly Clarkson said 'yes' to talent manager Brandon Blackstock in December 2012.

The Because Of You singer was bestowed a glittering yellow canary diamond ring.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries