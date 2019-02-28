﻿
The most dazzling engagement rings worn by the Strictly, Dancing on Ice and I’m a Celebrity stars

Whose is your favourite?

Spring wedding inspiration from Pippa and Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more
Photo: © Getty Images
Romance has played out on screen for many of our favourite stars of Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing on Ice and I’m a Celebrity, leading to marriage between the likes of Samia Ghadie and Sylvain Longchambon, and Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews. And their other halves have chosen the most beautiful engagement rings as a symbol of their love – scroll through the gallery to see some of our favourites…

Strictly Come Dancing

Karen Clifton

Kevin Clifton married fellow Strictly pro Karen Hauer in July 2015, following a four year relationship. The dancer’s engagement ring was truly stunning, featuring a cushion cut diamond in a pave setting on a platinum band. Sadly Karen and Kevin called it quits in 2018, and she is now dating opera singer David Webb.

Photo: © Getty Images
Janette Manrara

Aljaz Skorjanec proposed to Janette Manrara in 2015 with a platinum engagement ring featuring a dazzling square-shaped diamond and crossover shaped band. The couple tied the knot in July 2017.

Photo: © Rex
Flavia Cacace

Former Strictly star Flavia spoke of her surprise when Jimi Mistry proposed during a romantic break in 2013. "It was a brilliant surprise. Amazing. I think we're still a little bit in shock," Flavia told HELLO!, revealing he had presented her with a square-shaped diamond engagement ring set in platinum.

Photo: © Getty Images
Oti Mabuse

Strictly pro and The Greatest Dancer coach Oti Mabuse wears a cushion cut diamond ring with double pave setting given to her by Marius Lepure when he proposed. The couple have been married since 2012.

Photo: © Getty Images
Katya Jones

How beautiful is this round cut diamond ring that Katya Jones received from fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones? The dazzling engagement ring features a large central diamond surrounded by smaller pave diamonds on a platinum band. The couple have been married since summer 2013.

Photo: © Getty Images
Dancing On Ice

Samia Ghadie

Coronation Street star Samia couldn’t resist showing off her engagement ring on Instagram after her Dancing on Ice partner Sylvain Longchambon popped the question. And who can blame her? The sparkling ring features a classic diamond on a pave set platinum band, and it’s truly stunning.

Photo: © Getty Images
Frankie Poultney

David Seaman proposed to his former Dancing on Ice skating partner in 2013, five years after they met on the ITV show. Frankie’s beautiful ring features a huge diamond and white gold band that matches perfectly with the pave diamond wedding ring she has worn since they tied the knot in 2015.

Photo: © Instagram
The Jump

Vogue Williams

Spencer Matthews didn’t hold back when it came to designing the perfect engagement ring for Vogue Williams, one year after they started dating after meeting on The Jump. The ring features a four carat diamond and is worth an estimated £150,000.

Photo: © Rex
I’m a Celebrity

Katie Price

Peter Andre and Katie Price got engaged a year after meeting on I’m a Celebrity, and there was no missing the huge engagement ring he presented her with. Since their split Katie has reportedly had the ring turned into a diamond-encrusted bracelet for their daughter Princess.

