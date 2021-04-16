Jennifer Lopez's five eye-watering engagement rings revealed – photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have announced their split, after realising they are "better as friends". This comes after the couple's wedding plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jenny From The Block singer has been engaged five times in total – and each of her jaw-dropping rings are truly spectacular. From a pretty pink diamond to a huge emerald-cut gem, take a look at J.Lo's impressive engagement rings over the years…

Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa

J.Lo married her first husband in 1997

JLo's first husband wasn't an A-list star at the time, Ojani Noa was a humble restaurant manager. After a whirlwind romance, the pair got married in 1997 but by 1998 the marriage broke down.

Speaking on her own YouTube channel J.Lo once said: "I've never been married in a church. I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those." Her pear-shaped engagement ring has been reported by E! News as being worth an estimated six figures – and the next engagement rings were even more dazzling!

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd

J.Lo married her choreographer in 2001

JLo's iconic Love Don't Cost A Thing music video was special for her in more ways than one. Choreographer Cris Judd was hired to direct the video and it is where the couple first met. They married in 2001 but separated in 2002. Cris proposed with an emerald-cut ring which the Daily Mail reports was also estimated to have a six-figure price tag at the time.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

JLo had a pink engagement ring from Ben Affleck

JLo and actor Ben Affleck started dating in 2002 and then got engaged in the same year. According to Town & Country, JLo received a 6-carat radiant-cut pink diamond from him, and this sparked the trend for coloured diamonds. They called off their engagement before they even made it down the aisle, and split in 2003.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony proposed with a very impressive ring

Jennifer and Marc Anthony were actually friends before they started dating. The couple had a surprise wedding ceremony for 40 guests at their home in Beverly Hills. For the proposal, Marc pulled out all of the stops with an 8.5-carat blue diamond ring, which many outlets, including Yahoo, have reported to be worth $4 million.

JLo's ring from Marc Anthony is thought to be worth $4million

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

JLo and Alex Rodriguez have currently postponed their wedding

J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez got engaged when they holidayed in the Bahamas – and the idyllic setting was rivalled by the dreamy ring! The sportsman presented the singer with a dazzling emerald-cut diamond and Harper's Bazaar have rounded-up estimates that suggest the ring could cost anywhere between £1million and £5million. Wow!

The star sports a huge diamond ring from Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer and Alex's wedding was postponed due to the current pandemic, and they have since sandly split. The couple said they are looking forward to remaining friends.

