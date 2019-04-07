All the stylish wedding guests at Marc Jacobs' A-list wedding

﻿
Fashion designer Marc Jacobs celebrated his marriage to Char Defrancesco in New York on Saturday evening, and the most glamorous stars arrived to party the night away at their wedding reception. Taking place at the swanky Manhattan spot The Grill, a whole host of supermodels, actresses and stylish insiders arrived wearing their finest outfits. From supermodel Kate Moss, who brought along her daughter Lila Moss, Naomi Campbell (who arrived sans rumoured beau Liam Payne) and sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid who also left their boyfriends at home. Keep scrolling to see all the stylish invitees…

Kate Moss and Lila Grace

 

Lila Moss is the face of Marc Jacobs' beauty line so it's no surprise she wangled an invite to the most fabulous wedding of the year. Her accessory? Her super glamorous mum, Kate Moss.

 

Naomi Campbell

 

The 48-year-old dazzled onlookers in a Balmain designed rhinestone adorned cape with a sexy, sheer leotard. Way to upstage the groom, Naomi!

 

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid

 

The sisters were all smiles as they arrived to celebrate the glitzy wedding of their designer pal, Marc.

Rita Ora

 

You certainly wouldn't miss Rita Ora in the crowd in this colourful dress.

Anna Wintour

 

You wouldn't leave the Vogue Editor off the guest list now, would you?

Justin Theroux

 

Jennifer Aniston's handsome ex-husband Justin Theroux embraced his own cool style at the party.

Kaia Gerber

 

Looking incredible in a metallic trouser suit, Kaia Gerber looked the belle of the ball as she arrived to celebrate the night away. No drinking for her though as she's only 17!

Emily Ratajkowski

 

Only Emily Ratajkowski could pull off such a slinky daring number - let's hope her dress didn't escape her on the dance floor.

Helena Christensen

 

This Danish 90s super opted not to wear her sky-high heels so that she could dance the night away.

 

