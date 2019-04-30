﻿
Brides

See how Loose Women's Andrea McLean, Denise Welch & more celebrated their hen parties

Kate Middleton's stylist celebrates wedding anniversary with never-before-seen photo
The Loose Women know how to party, so it comes as no surprise that they celebrated their weddings with hen dos to remember. From Andrea McLean's on-screen send-off ahead of her wedding to Nick Feeney to Denise Welch's double whammy celebrations, take a look back at how some our favourite Loose ladies marked the end of single life…

Andrea McLean

Long-serving Loose Women host Andrea McLean had a surprise hen party live on air as she prepared to marry her husband Nick Feeney in December 2017. The panellist celebrated with her co-stars including Stacey Solomon and Linda Robson in a fun-filled show saw the bride-to-be dressed up with a sash and veil, while they also played games before heading off on a party bus.

Denise Welch

Denise had not one, but two hen parties ahead of her wedding to Lincoln Townley in 2013, which featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine. The first leg of Denise's celebrations involved a trip to Majorca with her closest friends and bridesmaids, where they all stepped out in matching pyjamas.

The second part of Denise's hen do was a more low-key spa weekend at the Titanic Spa in Huddersfield, where she was joined by friends including Heartbeat's Tricia Penrose and Kate Thornton.

Ayda Field

The Loose Women panel also hosted an on-air hen party for Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field in 2016, after she confessed she never had one before their wedding in 2010. The group donned matching veils and played drinking games including I Have Never with their guest Rylan Clark-Neal.

Penny Lancaster

Although we haven't been lucky enough to see photos from her hen do, Penny Lancaster previously revealed that her 'Secret Circle' – a group of ten friends including her sister-in-law Louise -  performed a special dance routine to Rod's hit song Hot Legs at her hen party before marrying the music legend in 2007. "My girlfriends had made up the routine for my hen-do and we reprised it the night before the wedding," Penny told The Sun. "My friends insisted I joined in, so I had to improvise. We danced later for Rod because he’d never got to see it. It was great fun to do."

