Andrea McLean in tears as she makes marriage confession on tenth anniversary

Andrea McLean, 54, revealed her husband Nicky Feeney left her in tears on their tenth anniversary on Thursday.

Nick had posted a reel to Instagram to share his favourite memories from their relationship, which began with a blind date a decade ago. Next to the post, which included an unseen photo of the couple cutting their wedding cake back in 2017, he wrote: "10 years ago this evening, I was on a blind date…

Who knew what would happen next. Happy anniversary Mrs F, thank you for the most amazing 10 years. Here’s to the next 10 and many more. #loveyou."

In response, the former Loose Women star shared a bed selfie of the couple to share the realities of married life and their blended family.

© Instagram Andrea marked her anniversary with Nick Feeney

"Sooo…I have just seen that Mr F put out a beautiful reel, with lovely photos and a tune that has made me cry, to celebrate the fact that 10 years ago tonight we met on a blind date that would change our lives forever. 6 years ago tonight we got married.

"And tonight we celebrated by making fajitas with the kids and watching I’m A Celebrity. This is us now, 11pm, glasses on, reading in bed, me with my retainer in. I’m putting this picture out because for all lovely photos and dressing up, this is where our marriage and our relationship happens - at home, doing normal stuff, and dealing with all the ups, downs, ins and outs that come with being a blended family. And I am so happy with that.

"I love, and am loved in return. That’s the greatest gift I could ask for. Happy anniversary Mr F. I love you," Andrea captioned the photo.

Fans wasted no time sharing their thoughts in the comments. "Lucky pair to have found each other! X," wrote one, and a second remarked: "Happy anniversary. What genuine humans you are!!!"

The This Girl is on Fire Founder previously opened up about her initial thoughts about the life coach on their first date, telling The Sun: "My first impression of my now third husband Nick was that he had a kind face. We went for drinks at a bar in Brighton and I was so shy that I could barely look him in the eye.

© Getty The former Loose Women star shared a candid insight into her six-year marriage

"Later that night, he took my hand to lead me across the dance floor and this huge electric shock jolted through us both. He leaned in and kissed me like in the movies. It didn’t take long to realise he was The One."

The couple married in London on 30 November 2017, with guests including Andrea's co-stars Linda Robson, Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalha and Saira Khan.

© Getty The couple met on a blind date and got married four years later in 2017

Andrea was a beautiful bride in a Suzanne Neville wedding dress with long lace sleeves, which she later removed at the wedding reception to reveal a sweetheart strapless neckline and fishtail skirt.

