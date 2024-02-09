Loose Women's Carol McGiffin glows in waist-cinching wedding anniversary dress with husband Mark

Carol McGiffin, 63, has made it a tradition to return to her sentimental wedding destination for her anniversary with Mark Cassidy.

This year was no exception, with the Loose Women star sharing a series of stunning waterside photos taken in Bangkok, where the couple eloped in 2018 without any of their family and friends.

Carol and Mark have returned to Bangkok for their wedding anniversary

Modelling a gorgeous white maxi dress with a halterneck, a boho paisley print and a waist-defining brown belt, Carol was radiant with her blonde hair styled into a straight bob and gold earrings adding the elegant finishing touches.

She looked as in love as ever as she cosied up to her husband Mark, who wore white jeans, a green shirt and sunglasses. Following the sunset snaps, the couple enjoyed a romantic dinner overlooking the city.

© Instagram The Loose Women star looked stunning in a backless boho dress

Opening up about their "unbeatable" anniversary celebrations, Carol captioned the carousel of photos: "Six years ago yesterday Mark and I got married at the Ari District Office in Bangkok. Every year since then we have come here to celebrate it except during the covid bullshit year 2021 and 2022 when we weren’t allowed to because of vax restrictions.

"Normally we’d go for an all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet lunch but it was on a Thursday so we went back to the place where I celebrated my 50th birthday (last pic) in 2010, the Chrakabongse Villas on the banks of the Chao Prayer River with spectacular views to the world-famous Wat Arun (Temple of the Dawn) which is right opposite.

Carol celebrated her 50th birthday at the same location, the Chrakabongse Villas

"It’s such a special place for so many reasons and if you are ever in Bangkok try and go because the location, views and food are unbeatable."

Carol and Mark got married secretly in 2018 ten years after they got engaged, but they didn't announce the news until the following year. The TV star shared her first photos of her big day on Loose Women, revealing she chose an unconventional outfit including monochrome striped trousers, a white blouse and a denim jacket.

Posing in front of a hearts garland following the ceremony, her husband looked equally as casual in white shorts and a blue T-shirt. After seeing her lack of a wedding dress, Jane Moore joked: "I see you've made an effort with your outfit. That's very nice. At least Mark's shorts are white!"

© Shutterstock The couple got engaged in 2008 and married in 2018

The couple had planned to get married in 2017, but they delayed it after Carol's sister passed away. Carol explained why they chose to jet away for a destination wedding, explaining: "Bangkok is just a place that we both absolutely love," adding: "We just kept it a secret. We did it on our own, just us two, nobody at all. It had to be like that – all or nothing."

However, they have no plans to renew their vows in the future in a more traditional ceremony. "I don’t know why people do that. It’s so ridiculous," she told The Sun.

