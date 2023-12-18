Why Loose Women's Coleen Nolan's tearful family Christmas celebrations won't happen

Coleen Nolan was set to celebrate a sweet family milestone this Christmas with her son Shane Jr, whom she shares with EastEnders actor Shane Richie.

Christmas Eve will mark the third anniversary of Shane's emotional charades proposal to his wife Maddie Wahdan. The Loose Women star was there to witness the special moment, which took place during the coronavirus pandemic, telling viewers: "On Christmas Eve my son Shane proposed to his now fiancé, we were playing a game where we had to guess what the person was going to say... she cried, I cried."

Shane and Maddie got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2020

Coleen continued: "We did know for a month beforehand, originally Maddie was going to go back to her mum for Christmas when it was tiers. He was behind her and he said, 'The ring is down there.'"

While the festive season therefore holds a special place in Coleen's heart, The Sun reported that Shane and Maddie have ended their 17-month marriage following his alleged infidelity. HELLO! has contacted a representative for Shane Jr for comment.

© HGL Coleen's son has reportedly split from his wife

The couple's reported split comes just weeks after Coleen shared a gushing tribute to her model daughter-in-law on social media, stating how "proud" she is of her achievements in the video below...

Coleen Nolan's 'proud' message for daughter-in-law amid major achievement

"I cannot tell you how proud I am of my daughter-in-law Maddie becoming the new Miss Great Britain. She's worked for five years for this, she's got so close in those five years and she bloody won and deservedly so," Coleen said, before commenting on preconceptions about pageants.

"And I just want to reiterate that these pageant shows aren't just about who is a size 10 or six feet tall or walking up and down a catwalk. They work really hard. They do loads of charity work. It's much more diverse now.

© Dave Benett Coleen shares son Shane with her ex-husband Shane Richie

"It's the person you are and that's what I love about it. And Maddie was the best person for the job," continued The Nolans star.

Shane and Maddie exchanged vows at Rushton Hall in July 2022, with photos showing the bride wearing an off-the-shoulder wedding dress while the mother of the groom rocked an electric blue fishtail midi dress.

At the time, Shane described his wedding day as the "best day of my life." He wrote on Instagram: "Best day of my life, if I can keep the most beautiful bride I’ve ever seen laughing for the rest of our lives then it’s going to be some life together. Thank you to everyone for coming and spending the most unbelievable day with us. To my bride @maddiewahdanroche, I will love you forever. Here’s to the future."

