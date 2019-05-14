Look back at Lord Frederick Windsor's wedding to Sophie Winkleman as Lady Gabriella Windsor prepares to marry

As the royal family gather in Windsor for the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and her fiancé Tom Kingston on Saturday, the occasion will no doubt bring back happy memories from another family wedding – when her brother Lord Frederick Windsor married Sophie Winkleman.
The couple will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary later this year, after marrying in a lavish ceremony on 12 September 2009 attended by members of the royal family including Princess Eugenie. While Lady Gabriella has chosen St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle as her wedding venue, Lord Frederick and his actress bride wed at Hampton Court Palace.
Guests included rock star Bryan Adams, Armani muse Lady Helen Taylor, and of course – Lady Gabriella, who was asked to give a reading during the wedding ceremony. Take a look through the gallery to see more highlights from Lord Frederick's big day…