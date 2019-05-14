﻿
Look back at Lord Frederick Windsor's wedding to Sophie Winkleman as Lady Gabriella Windsor prepares to marry

The couple married in September 2009

As the royal family gather in Windsor for the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and her fiancé Tom Kingston on Saturday, the occasion will no doubt bring back happy memories from another family wedding – when her brother Lord Frederick Windsor married Sophie Winkleman.

The couple will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary later this year, after marrying in a lavish ceremony on 12 September 2009 attended by members of the royal family including Princess Eugenie. While Lady Gabriella has chosen St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle as her wedding venue, Lord Frederick and his actress bride wed at Hampton Court Palace.

Guests included rock star Bryan Adams, Armani muse Lady Helen Taylor, and of course – Lady Gabriella, who was asked to give a reading during the wedding ceremony. Take a look through the gallery to see more highlights from Lord Frederick's big day…

Actress Sophie wore a stunning wedding dress created by one of her mother-in-law Princess Michael of Kent's favourite designers, Anna Bystrova from Roza Couture. The silk gown was hand-embellished with sequins, beads and crystals, with a sweetheart neckline and three-metre train.

The bride arrived for the ceremony in a silver Rolls-Royce with her father, who accompanied her into the Chapel Royal where her six young bridesmaids were waiting for her.

Hampton Court Palace provided the historic and resplendent backdrop to Lord Frederick and Sophie's wedding day. The magnificent Tudor palace is set among acres of beautiful gardens and is available for bookings by members of the public.

Meanwhile, the groom's parents Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were dressed to impress for the occasion, with Princess Michael wearing a floor-length navy gown, while her husband looked dapper in a three-piece suit.

"Already she is like a daughter to us," said Princess Michael of Kent speaking about her son Lord Frederick Windsor's bride. "We are enchanted with Sophie."

Of course, Lord Frederick's younger sister Lady Gabriella was at the nuptials, wearing a pale grey dress with chiffon sleeves and her hair styled into a half-up, half-down do.

Claudia Winkleman was another high profile guest at the nuptials. The Strictly Come Dancing host is a half-sister of the bride, Sophie Winkleman, and has previously described the actress as "adorable, and the funniest person you'll ever meet".

Lady Annabel Goldsmith was another high profile guest at Lord Frederick and Sophie's big day. The socialite is godmother to the groom and hosted the wedding party at her house.

Representing European royalty was Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, who looked elegant in a black-and-white houndstooth dress and co-ordinating black heels.

Lady Helen Taylor – Lord Frederick and Lady Gabriella Windsor's cousin – was another notable guest at the royal wedding. The mother-of-four looked typically stylish in a grey dress paired with a cropped faux fur jacket and suede court shoe heels.

Lord Frederick and his bride also invited his aunt Princess Alexandra to their wedding. The Princess arrived in a car with her young grandson Alexander Charles Ogilvy.

The Duchess of Cornwall's daughter Laura Lopes also attended the nuptials, despite her mother being unable to attend.

Lady Eloise Anson was pictured arriving for the wedding wearing a strapless prom dress with colourful embroidery and a chunky black waist belt.

