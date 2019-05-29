Royal wedding songs and A-list performers at nuptials of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & more

Music plays a big part in any wedding day, setting the tone for the celebrations – from the ceremony to the evening reception. So it's no surprise that these royal brides and grooms called upon their celebrity friends and A-list connections to secure some seriously impressive royal wedding performances. From Robbie Williams to Elton John, find out which pop stars had the royal seal of approval at the weddings of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and more…
Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston
Lady Gabriella Windsor's sister-in-law Sophie Winkleman revealed she performed at the royal wedding reception in May, giving a rendition of one of the bride's favourite songs, Will You Love Me Tomorrow. Speaking to Sebastian Shakespeare from the Daily Mail at the London Art Biennale, she said: "There were a few tears but I'm not sure if it was because they were moved or wanted me to stop!"