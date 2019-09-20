﻿
Prince Harry and Meghan keep low profile at Misha Nonoo's pre-wedding dinner with Karlie Kloss and Katy Perry

Karlie Kloss, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were all spotted at the event in Rome

Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess got their lavish three-day wedding celebrations underway on Thursday evening, with a pre-wedding dinner in Rome. The bride and groom-to-be were joined by guests including Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom for the al-fresco meal, although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were nowhere to be seen.

Prince Harry and Meghan reportedly arrived in Rome without their son Archie Harrison on Thursday, and are set to attend Misha and Michael’s wedding at Villa Aurelia on Friday evening. Other royal guests are tipped to include Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, however, they also weren’t spotted at the rehearsal dinner.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss, who is good friends with Misha, attended the dinner with her husband Joshua Kushner. She looked elegant in a black maxi dress with thigh high split.

EXCLUSIVE: New details revealed about Misha Nonoo's wedding - from the venue to the dress code

The Never Really Over singer stepped out in a black Chanel fitted jumpsuit and sling-back shoes for the rehearsal dinner, which she attended with Orlando Bloom.

Katy and Orlando shared a kiss as they sat at their table. The wedding comes just three weeks after they attended Ellie Goulding's and Caspar Jopling's nuptials. We're sure they're getting lots of inspiration for their own!

Orlando and Katy appeared in good spirits at the bash, and were seen mingling with guests at the table and outside the venue as they waited to get into taxis back to their accommodation.

Misha and Michael have planned a full itinerary for their guests over their wedding weekend, with their ceremony set to take place at 6pm on Friday to coincide with sunset. HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! revealed that the wedding will be followed by a gala dinner and a dance. The dress code states women should wear full-length dresses and men should dress in tuxedos for the star-studded nuptials, which will take place in the lavish 17th-century villa which boasts breath-taking views across Rome from its gardens.

