The most stylish celebrity wedding guests of 2019 so far – from Kylie Jenner to Katy Perry

As much as we love seeing the gorgeous dresses celebrity brides wear on their wedding day, we also enjoy getting a glimpse at what their guests step out in for the big event. While some, like Pippa Middleton, have opted for timeless elegance in pretty pastels, others like Victoria Beckham, have chosen to bend the wedding fashion rules by daring to wear white. Take a look through the gallery to see some of the most stylish celebrity wedding guests of 2019 to date, and get some inspiration for your own upcoming events…
Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex pulled out all the stops for her close friend Misha Nonoo's wedding in September, wearing a sheer black Valentino dress featuring balloon sleeves and spiralling embroidery. Meghan tied her hair back into a bun, and added a pair of dazzling earrings to complete the look.