These Strictly, Dancing on Ice and reality TV stars will give you engagement ring envy

These Strictly, Dancing on Ice and reality TV stars will give you engagement ring envy
These Strictly, Dancing on Ice and reality TV stars will give you engagement ring envy

Amy-Dowden-engagement-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
1/14

Romance has played out on screen for many of our favourite Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing on Ice and I'm a Celebrity stars, leading to marriage and engagements between the likes of Samia Ghadie and Sylvain Longchambon, and Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams. Meanwhile, other reality TV stars and judges are either busy wedding planning or happily married – and they have the stunning engagement rings to prove it. Keep reading to see some of their most beautiful engagement rings…

Strictly Come Dancing

Amy Dowden

Strictly pro Amy Dowden is preparing to marry her fiancé Ben Jones in July 2020. The dancer proposed with a stunning platinum engagement ring with a solitaire diamond on New Year's Eve in 2018.

Janette Manrara engagement ring
Photo: © Getty Images
2/14

Janette Manrara

Aljaz Skorjanec proposed to Janette Manrara in 2015 with a platinum engagement ring featuring a dazzling square-shaped diamond and crossover shaped band. The couple tied the knot in July 2017.

Flavia Cacace engagement ring
Photo: © Rex
3/14

Flavia Cacace

Former Strictly star Flavia spoke of her surprise when Jimi Mistry proposed during a romantic break in 2013. "It was a brilliant surprise. Amazing. I think we're still a little bit in shock," Flavia told HELLO!, revealing he had presented her with a square-shaped diamond engagement ring set in platinum.

Oti Mabuse engagement ring
Photo: © Getty Images
4/14

Oti Mabuse

Strictly pro and The Greatest Dancer coach Oti Mabuse wears a cushion cut diamond ring with double pave setting given to her by Marius Iepure when he proposed. The couple have been married since 2012.

Karen Hauer engagement ring
Photo: © Getty Images
5/14

Karen Clifton

Kevin Clifton married fellow Strictly pro Karen Hauer in July 2015, following a four year relationship. The dancer’s engagement ring was truly stunning, featuring a cushion cut diamond in a pave setting on a platinum band. Sadly Karen and Kevin called it quits in 2018, and she is now dating opera singer David Webb.

Katya Jones engagement ring
Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

Katya Jones

How beautiful is this round cut diamond ring that Katya Jones received from fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones? The dazzling engagement ring features a large central diamond surrounded by smaller pave diamonds on a platinum band. The couple married in 2013, but announced their split in 2019 after six years of marriage.

Meghan-Trainor-engagement-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

The Voice

Meghan Trainor

The Voice UK judge Meghan Trainor's husband Daryl Sabara presented her with a round diamond set on a diamond-encrusted band – which she helped to pick out herself. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful winter wedding in December 2018, which was held at their home in Los Angeles.

Emma-Willis-engagement-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

Emma Willis

Busted musician Matt Willis gave his then-girlfriend Emma a platinum engagement ring featuring a square-shaped diamond when he proposed in Venice in March 2007. The couple have been married since 2008, and renewed their vows at their original wedding venue to celebrate their tenth anniversary in 2018.

Amanda-Holden-engagement-ring
Photo: © Instagram
9/14

Britain's Got Talent

Amanda Holden

Long-time BGT judge has a marquise-shaped diamond engagement ring on a pave band from her husband Chris Hughes, her husband of more than ten years. Isn't it gorgeous?

Samia Ghadie engagement ring
Photo: © Getty Images
10/14

Dancing On Ice

Samia Ghadie

Coronation Street star Samia couldn’t resist showing off her engagement ring on Instagram after her Dancing on Ice partner Sylvain Longchambon popped the question. And who can blame her? The sparkling ring features a classic diamond on a pave set platinum band, and it’s truly stunning.

Carlotta-Edwards-engagement-rings
Photo: © Instagram
11/14

Carlotta Edwards

Carolotta Edwards has been married to fellow Dancing on Ice professional skater Alexander Demetriou since August 2016. The couple hosted a stunning outdoor ceremony in Vancouver, and the skater now has a platinum band to complement her gorgeous diamond engagement ring.

Frankie Poultney engagement ring
Photo: © Getty Images
12/14

Frankie Poultney

David Seaman proposed to his former Dancing on Ice skating partner in 2013, five years after they met on the ITV show. Frankie’s beautiful ring features a huge diamond and white gold band that matches perfectly with the pave diamond wedding ring she has worn since they tied the knot in 2015.

Vogue Williams engagement ring
Photo: © Instagram
13/14

The Jump

Vogue Williams

Spencer Matthews didn’t hold back when it came to designing the perfect engagement ring for Vogue Williams, one year after they started dating after meeting on The Jump. The ring features a four carat diamond and is worth an estimated £150,000.

Katie Price engagement ring
Photo: © Rex
14/14

I’m a Celebrity

Katie Price

Peter Andre and Katie Price got engaged a year after meeting on I’m a Celebrity, and there was no missing the huge engagement ring he presented her with. Since their split Katie has reportedly had the ring turned into a diamond-encrusted bracelet for their daughter Princess.

